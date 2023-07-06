  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

MSC Armonia Review

4.0 / 5.0
386 reviews
See all photos
Editor Rating
4.0
Very Good
Overall
Kim Foley MacKinnon
Contributor

MSC Armonia has been sailing in the Caribbean for several years, but until recently, it primarily targeted Europeans; now it's drawing a North American crowd as well.

A decently sized ship at about 2,500 passengers, MSC Armonia is smaller than most modern mega-ships and feels cozier than you'd think. Similarly, despite it being an older ship, the decor feels comfortable, rather than passe; imagine a high-end chain hotel that's become pleasantly worn-in over the years.

One of the best things about MSC Armonia, especially for social cruisers, is its passenger makeup -- a real melting pot of the world, with dozens of nationalities represented and a plethora of languages heard onboard. No matter where anyone is from, though, everyone is onboard to have fun.

Cruisers have a real appreciation for the relatively small-scale size of the ship, which allows you, the crew and other passengers to get on a first-name basis quickly. Participation in group activities (from poolside aerobics to dance competitions) is overwhelming and the theater is packed at night.

MSC Armonia is also a particularly kid-friendly ship, packed with kids' clubs that benefit from brand partnerships including Chicco, the Italian baby care brand, and Lego, the well-known toy block manufacturer, both of which resulted in the creation of five separate onboard child care centers, kids' and teen clubs.

For those who want to cruise on a ship surrounded by English-speakers, it's worth noting that all the announcements onboard are made in several languages (English, Italian, French, Spanish and German), which can get tedious at times. That said, English is the first language on MSC Cruises ships and we never had difficulty communicating. Crew quickly learned our names and even our favorite coffee and drink preferences. Special requests were handled with aplomb, and we found service to be quite friendly, if sometimes slow.

Pros

Excellent entertainment options and fun that lasts late into the night

Cons

Not much dining variety and what there is, is often lackluster

Bottom Line

Great for families and anyone looking for wallet-friendly fares

About

Passengers: 2679
Crew: 721
Passenger to Crew: 3.72:1
Launched: 2001
Shore Excursions: 395

Sails To

Eastern Mediterranean, Mediterranean, South America

Sails From

Venice, Ancona, Santos (Sao Paulo), Bari, Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Malaga, Barcelona, Rome, Civitavecchia, Naples

Inclusions

Included with your cruise fare:

  • Two main dining rooms, the buffet and select other eateries

  • All theater shows

  • Most daily activities unless noted below

  • Water, tea, coffee and select juices in the buffet

  • Use of the gym, but not most classes

Not included with your cruise fare:

  • Gratuities ($14 per person ages 12 and above; $7 for children ages 2 to 11)

  • Automatic beverage and spa tips (15 percent for both)

  • All drinks beyond water, tea, coffee and select juices in the buffet

  • Spa treatments

  • Shore excursions

  • Wi-Fi

  • Photos, retail purchases and casino play

Fellow Passengers

MSC Armonia features a truly cosmopolitan makeup of passengers from all over the globe. The rich mix of nationalities makes for an interesting and eclectic crowd, especially fun for extroverts looking to make new friends.

The ship also attracts a fair amount of families -- even when school is in session -- for its great children's amenities and clubs.

MSC Armonia Dress Code

Daytime: Casual dress is appropriate on MSC Armonia for the majority of the cruise, including jeans and shorts in the main dining room.

Evening: On formal (or "gala") evenings, men should wear a suit or collared shirt and slacks, and women, a cocktail dress or other dressy clothing. Passengers who want a less formal dining experience on these nights can opt for the Lido buffet.

Not permitted: No swimwear or bare feet are permitted in indoor restaurants or buffets at any time.

Read more about MSC Cruises dress code.

Sign Up for Price Drop Alerts

Get MSC Armonia price drops
250,000+ people have entered their email

By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.

Find an MSC Armonia Cruise from $249

Any Month

More about MSC Armonia

Where does MSC Armonia sail from?

MSC Armonia departs from Venice, Ancona, Santos (Sao Paulo), Bari, Copacabana Beach, Rio de Janeiro, Malaga, Barcelona, Rome, Civitavecchia, and Naples

Where does MSC Armonia sail to?

MSC Armonia cruises to Venice, Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini, Ancona, Sibenik, Katakolon (Olympia), Crete (Heraklion), Rhodes, Limassol, Cairo (Port Said), Alexandria, Split, Koper, Zadar, Santos (Sao Paulo), Punta del Este, Montevideo, Buenos Aires, Buzios, Rio de Janeiro, Ilha Grande, Ilhabela, Bari, Dubrovnik, Corfu, Zakynthos, Tenerife, Madeira (Funchal), Malaga, Barcelona, Corsica (Ajaccio), Rome (Civitavecchia), Taormina (Messina), Malta (Valletta), and Naples

How much does it cost to go on MSC Armonia?

Cruises on MSC Armonia start from $249 per person.
MSC Armonia Cruiser Reviews

Great experience

We have cruised with MSC Armonia in May 2022 from Venice in the eastern mediterranean. Embarkation was well organized.Read More
cruisingmatze

2-5 Cruises

Age 20s

Wonderful

The cabin was cleaned and made up every day.Every evening the program for the next day was delivered to your room as well as your tickets and info for excursions the following day- very organised.Read More
DrBS

2-5 Cruises

Age 50s

First time cruiser!

The summer of 2019 was my first time cruising and I was super excited because I was constantly just watching videos of previous cruisers for the ship I was boarding(MSC Armonia) and it was all good reviewsRead More
Gigij102

First Time Cruiser

Age 20s

No Complaints!

The bad reviews about MSC are from Americans who are loyal to carnival, NCL and RCL. We are Europeans (from Ireland) and found MSC amazing and we have UK family who love it too.Read More
tara1308

First Time Cruiser

Age 20s

MSC Cruises Fleet
MSC Lirica
225 reviews
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map