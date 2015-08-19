Metropolitan Touring Cruise Reviews

Galapagos cruise on La Pinta

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on La Pinta

User Avatar
judithsails
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We loved our Galapagos adventure and our journey on La Pinta. We booked our cruise through Metropolitan Journeys (by Metropolitan Touring). There is nothing we can think of to improve our experience because we thought it perfect! We completed two itineraries (Western and Eastern). Just fantastic! Leaving lovely La Pinta was hard to do! Everyone on the ship was so good to us. The staff ...
Sail Date: May 2024

Traveled with children

Interesting policy on locks, big showers, more good than bad

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on La Pinta

User Avatar
recentretiree2017
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The other reviews tell almost all you need to know. I just wanted to add a couple of comments. 1. There are not locks on cabins doors when you are not in the room, it’s company policy and was very strange to me. 2. The showers are huge compared to other ships that are much larger. 3. There were only 20 guests on our cruise and we had a lot of space, I would guess when you get 40+ people ...
Sail Date: December 2018

Highly recommended. Everything we'd expected and more.

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on La Pinta

User Avatar
MrsAAM
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We found the ship to be an ideal size 24 rooms each with a large window, 48 passengers and a total of 32 ish crew (including crew members and naturalists). The food was very good, the staff accommodating, the naturalists ranged from passionate to capable. Safety - of the passengers and the wildlife - seemed of the utmost concern to every member of the team. Excursions were many and varied and ...
Sail Date: July 2017

We had the most amazing trip on Yacht La Pinta in February 2017

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on La Pinta

User Avatar
sneale
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We had the most amazing trip on Yacht La Pinta in February 2017. To say it was spectacular was an understatement, Galapagos was everything we expected and Yacht La Pinta was absolutely the perfect way to experience it. When we arrived on board the expedition leader told us this was not a cruise but an "expedition" and he was right! To our great pleasure the activities were endless - we kept ...
Sail Date: February 2017

Wonderful ship, crew and itinerary... we loved this trip

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on La Pinta

User Avatar
RDEwing
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Just back from a wonderful week in the Galapagos Islands aboard La Pinta. It was a wonderful trip. The ship is perfect sized - large enough to accommodate more passengers (most ships this size do) but they keep it feeling small and intimate. The cabins were much bigger than I (as a first time cruiser) expected and were very comfortable. The common spaces were generous and there were three ...
Sail Date: December 2016

Traveled with children

Galápagos Cruise

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Isabela II

User Avatar
valiegrl
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We booked this cruise through Avalon Waterways. The package included 3 nights in Quito and tours there. The Swissotel in Quito was first class and was a 45 min ride from the airport, provided by the tour co. The welcome dinner was deluxe, as was a special lunch included in the tour of Otavalo. Other tours included snacks at local places and that was fun. The tour guides from Metropolitan Touring ...
Sail Date: November 2016

Improvements Needed

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on La Pinta

User Avatar
jojerry
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

There were many unfortunate incidences on this trip, but also some very good moments also. The first day got off to a frustrating start. After a long day traveling to get to the ship we were already pretty tired and late afternoon we drove about 40 minutes to a giant tortoise reproduction center. We saw the giant tortoises on the flat ground and then we began to climb up and up to see a few ...
Sail Date: October 2016

Amazing Galapagos Adventure

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Isabela II

User Avatar
KTN_granna
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second Zegrahm Adventure (the first was an outstanding joint venture to Antarctica, partnering with Stanford Alumni Travel in January, 2015). As we had never toured with any other group besides Stanford over the past 20 years, we were very impressed with the knowledgeable, caring and attentive Zegrahm staff (at all levels) that we experienced in Antarctica, so chose Zegrahm for our ...
Sail Date: July 2016

Disappointed

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on La Pinta

User Avatar
Organistlibrarian
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

La Pinta is a good ship with a friendly captain and crew eager to please. The food is good but not as good as Delfin on the Amazon which preceeded our trip. Day 1 flight good from Guaquil old bus panga to ship, lunch, drill, very long presentation, back on panga and old bus and hurried climb up to see baby tortoises back to ship feeling tired and wondering why we had done all that walking to see ...
Sail Date: October 2015

Discover the Galapagos and Peru

Review for a Galapagos Cruise on Isabela II

User Avatar
dbilthouse
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We rate this tour exceptional! I was concerned about this trip when I read a critique written from april 2014 that was not very favorable. Our group of 6 had a very adventurous 2 weeks visiting Machu Picchu and the Galapagos Islands. There were many early mornings and late evenings, but all were required in order to see and do everything listed in the itinerary. All of the hotels we stayed ...
Sail Date: August 2015

