Review for a Galapagos Cruise on La Pinta

The other reviews tell almost all you need to know. I just wanted to add a couple of comments. 1. There are not locks on cabins doors when you are not in the room, it’s company policy and was very strange to me. 2. The showers are huge compared to other ships that are much larger. 3. There were only 20 guests on our cruise and we had a lot of space, I would guess when you get 40+ people ...