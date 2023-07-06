Bed configurations are two twins, which can be combined into a queen (double rooms), or two twins and a sofa bed (triples). Pillows are on the firm side. Individual air-conditioning and heat control is a blessing, especially during February, March and April -- traditionally the most scalding months on the equator. September through November -- the coolest months of the "cool season" -- passengers may opt for a little heat, especially after a deep-water snorkel or a 20-degree temperature drop from one day to the next.

A triple wardrobe offers more than enough space for the eco-lite cruiser, whose luggage typically includes a series of quick-dry shorts, pants, hats and shirts. A small vanity-topped desk has a phone (international phone calls can be made), a pair of 110v U.S.-style outlets and a pair of 220v European-style outlets. A meager hair dryer and a safe, par for the course in all of cruising, are tucked into the closet. A small table, sandwiched by a pair of blue-cushioned chairs, rounds out the storage offerings. It's all quickly covered by camera equipment and other gear.

Shower-only bathrooms have three dispensers providing biodegradable shower gel, shampoo and conditioner. (For passengers bringing their own stuff, MT asks that it be biodegradable.) The showers are the most valuable accouterment in La Pinta's cabins, tiled numbers offering excellent pressure and plenty of hot water. Note that, while the water piped into the sinks and showers is potable and perfectly acceptable for showering and teeth-brushing, it is not recommended for drinking. There's a pair of two-tap units in the cabin corridor supplying hyper-filtered drinking water. The line provides a sealed plastic bottle and asks that you refill it. (They will hand out replacements, but it's a question of footprint.) Bring a reusable water bottle, or buy one onboard.

Leave your window curtain up, and the rising sun, which doesn't shift much during the year, will serve as a 6:30 a.m. wakeup call. Otherwise strains of Chopin, Bach and Segovia, quietly piped into cabins at 7 a.m. each morning, rouse passengers in time for 7:30 breakfast.

Given logistics and a real effort to minimize water usage (again, footprint), fresh linens are provided at the beginning of the cruise, then changed once per cruise on the seven-night voyage. (Take heed before crawling under the covers following a hike in 100-degree heat.) That said, linens will be swapped upon request.

Note: No keys are distributed; cabins can, of course, be locked from the inside.