This was my 3rd cruise and the experience has been awful. The room was constantly hot, like the AC didnt work. Beds were hard. The shower water smelled like straight chlorine and after washing my hair with product, my hair still smelled like chlorine without swimming in the pools. Staff was not friendly at all and rude on multiple occasions regarding simple questions about the menu. Food was okay ...
My friend and I took 5 kids (ages 5-13) on the ship. We throughly enjoyed it. Ship was clean. The activities were plentiful. We had fun hanging out by the pool and enjoyed the music that was being played everywhere. It was a very lively ship. I loved that it was smaller than some so it was easier to find the kids when they ran off. Food was good with tons of options. There were things for everyone ...
We had an amazing time! The boat is nice we even booked another trip with Lorraine on board who was amazing just like the rest of the crew! The food is good ,we always had a sun chair and it was so much fun . Entertainment is top notch! We can’t wait to go back again. The pool was fun the shows were great. The bartenders did an amazing job and we loved just walking around!!!! If you are thinking ...
Our cruise experience was absolutely spectacular! From the moment we boarded, everything exceeded our expectations. The entertainment was top-notch, keeping us entertained every evening with incredible shows and activities. The food was delicious with a wide variety of options to suit everyone’s tastes, and the drinks were expertly crafted and refreshing. The cabins were spacious, with comfortable ...
Good food. Friendly staff. The cruise director is very lively and makes the deck activities a great time to watch or participate it. The kitchen staff goes above and beyond to ensure satisfaction and makes a point to remember what you like and anticipate your needs. The pizza was great, crisp and delicious! My daughter had a blast, I think she ate her weight in ice cream cones! The boat may be ...
We’ve been cruising with then paradise cruise lines, now margaritaville paradise cruise lines, since 2019. We typically do a 3 day cruise, but opted for the 4 day cruise this year. Leaving out of Riviera Beach is quick and easily accessible. You can either self park or valet your vehicle. The crew and staff treated us very well. The food was excellent. JW’s steakhouse, Fin’s restaurant and the ...
Let me start by saying that our overall experience was great! We chose to cruise on New Year day and it was an awesome experience. The embarkment process was seamless. We are delicious food and enjoyed great entertainment during our cruise. The service was excellent wherever we went on the ship. We were able to relax when we wanted to or enjoy the activities throughout the ship. There were plenty ...
Loved this cruise. We brought in the new year on Margaritaville. The state rooms were pretty spacious compared to carnival and royal Caribbean. Their pour is generous with way more drink options. The food was great and seasoned so good. Kristijan was who we looked for for any questions or help all night. He was very accommodating and had great customer service. We had a party of 4 and our ...
Had VIP and all upgrades plus a suite. Terminal crew were terrible. Very unprofessional. Didn’t provide any information for our VIP perks. The VIP room experience was horrible. The attendants didn’t have any extra coffee creamers. Stated that was all the boat gave them (roughly 10 individual creamers).
Boarding the boat, no one directed you.
Once in our suite, the jet tub had non working ...
I booked the cruise for my daughter's 18th birthday! I woke up on 11/22 at 5am, the morning of her birthday, to put up some decorations and blow up balloons for her, but I couldn't. Our entire room, floor & closets were flooded. So instead of waking her up to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY! I woke her up to say, "HURRY WE HAVE TO GO." Our room is flooded! She and I were terrified and filled with anxiety!! We ...