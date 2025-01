Review for a Caribbean - Western Cruise on Margaritaville at Sea Islander

We did not have high expectations for this cruise. Well, we had a wonderful time. The ship has been refurbished (yes she is still old) but we found it to be clean and decorated so well in the Margaritaville style. We used valet parking at the port which I would recommend for the extra $20. Check-in was a little slow but we survived. We were on the ship by 12:30 PM an went straight to our cabin, ...