Margaritaville at Sea Islander has a solid variety of restaurants, both included and for an additional fee. There’s only one traditional main dining room: Fins Main Dining Room. Guests can dine there whenever they want, but they should expect to wait at the busiest times at night.

Food on Margaritaville at Sea Islander ranges from good to excellent, with a few hits and misses along the way. I did experience food that was on the lukewarm side, but mostly I enjoyed hot food at venues throughout the ship.

Room service is available onboard, but there’s an extra fee for it. I found it mostly unnecessary, as there were dining options available throughout the day and well into the night.