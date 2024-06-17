Margaritaville at Sea Islander offers 11 cabin types, ranging from small interiors to larger suites. All are decked out in beachy decor and completely transform the rooms so they feel new. They all also offer subtle touches of Jimmy Buffett.

The fact that the ship is built on an older architecture also means the rooms are somewhat bigger than cabins on more modern ships, where shrinkage has occurred over the years.

Many of the ships cabins can accommodate 3 or 4 people, and the ship also has a variety of connecting cabins ideal for families.

Islander offers eight accessible cabins: four interior and four ocean view staterooms. There are no solo cabins.