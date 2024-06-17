Theater and Shows on Margaritaville at Sea Islander

Caribbean Heat is one of the production shows on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Margaritaville at Sea Islander offers a lot of entertainment at night in the main Stars on the Water theater. Two shows serve as the headliners: Conky Tonk and Caribbean Heat. What the shows lack in flashy sets they more than make up for in entertainment. The song lists are fun, the singers and dancers energetic and the acrobats jaw-dropping. Both shows are straight up fun that will have you singing along – which is fully encouraged.

Conky Tonk is one of the production shows on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

The three-level theater, located at the front of the ship on decks 2 through 4, also host comedians and other live acts.

Game shows and the like also take place in the Coral Reef Lounge. Some are more family friendly, while others are adults only (clearly marked on the daily planner as 18+).

Daily Things to Do on Margaritaville at Sea Islander

Islander’s daily planner is packed with activities. A paper version of what is coming up is left in your cabin each day so you can plan. The ship doesn’t have an app, though you can scan the QR code on your keycard to get to a web version of the activities planner. This only works, though, if the Wi-Fi is working, and on our sailing, that never happened with any consistency.

Trivia of all kinds is offered every day, and you’ll find game shows, circus schools, karaoke, name that tune and golf and corn hole tournaments scheduled throughout the day.

Nightlife on Margaritaville at Sea Islander

A giant flip-flop is found on Margaritaville at Sea Islander. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Margaritaville at Sea Islander is anything but mellow, and things really heat up at night. You’ll find plenty to do at night, from the evening until really late.

You’ll find live music in many venues, from more chill solo acoustic guitarists to full bands. My favorite was the solo violinist who routinely performed at the Flip Flop Bar, standing on the raised platform behind the bartenders playing modern hits in a classical way.

The casino on Margaritaville at Sea Islander. (Photo: ColleenMcDaniel)

The ship also has a large casino that is open whenever the ship is at sea. Offering table games and slot machines, the casino always seems to have people in it, even when most of the rest of the ship is sleeping.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander Bars and Lounges

With 13 bars and lounges onboard Islander, you’re never too far from a margarita. In fact, each bar has its own signature margarita – no repeats. Also, each bar has its own secret signature cocktail; order this and the bartender will whip you up something that isn’t on the menu.

Most people on Margaritaville at Sea Islander buy the drink package, and drinks flow throughout the day and into the night. Cocktails are the drink de rigueur, though the ship has a nice selection of craft beer as well. (Jimmy Buffett’s Landshark is on tap in several spots.)

Our Picks

Landshark Bar on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

For the Day Drinker: Landshark Bar, a double-decker joint, is in the heart of the action and the heat during the day. You’re never too far from a drink or a pool.

For a Quieter Time: Head to the Tiki Bar – it’s adults only – and chill near the pool. Skip the barstools – they’re downright uncomfortable – and relax in a lounger instead, or even a hammock.

For Rollin the Dice: Visit the Casino Bar and let fate pick for you. Roll a die, and the corresponding number is the drink (or shot) you get.

Hot, Hot, Hot Nightclub on Margaritaville at Sea Islander. (Photo: ColleenMcDaniel)

For the Night Owl: Hot, Hot, Hot heats up at night, staying open very late. After shows, the acrobats might show up for a pop-up performance on the dance floor.

A bubble margarita is the signature drink at Bubbles Up bar on Margaritaville at Sea. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

For the Show Factor: Bubbles Up has some fun cocktails and Champagne offerings. Try the Bubbles Up margarita for a showy drink that includes a smoke-filled bubble on top.

QMN is a "secret" space on Margaritaville at Sea Islander featuring Jimmy Buffet memorabilia. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Shhh...Top Secret: If you're lucky, you might get an invitation to QMN. The space is decorated with memorabilia from Jimmy Buffett, including some of his guitars and the hats he wore. What goes on here apparently is top secret (I didn't get an invite), but if you want to check out the space, it's all the way at the front of the ship on Deck 4. There's no sign, but the door handle has a guitar on it. It might be open for you to visit (it was on my sailing).

Pools and Hot Tubs on Margaritaville at Sea Islander

Landshark Pool on Margaritaville at Sea Islander. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Margaritaville at Sea Islander has three pools: Two (5 O’Clock Somewhere and Landshark Pool) are on the main lido deck, one (Tiki Bar Pool) is open to adults only, on the same deck but tucked away at the back. All three pools also have hot tubs in them, as well as fun tables where you can soak your feet while enjoying drinks.

The 5 O’Clock Somewhere Pool has a magrodome over it that can cover the pool deck when it rains (though it does leak pretty significantly). It also has a stage where bands perform throughout the day.

Landshark Pool is wide open, and there’s a big movie screen, where you can watch shows and old Jimmy Buffett concerts.

The 5 O'Clock Pool has cabanas that are available to everyone on Margaritaville at Sea Islander. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

The pools do get crowded on sea days. All of them have fun, colorful cabanas, which are free and available on a first come, first served basis. If you want one, you’ll need to show up early.

Waterslide, Mini-Golf and Cornhole on Margaritaville at Sea Islander

The waterslide on Margaritaville at Sea Islander. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Margaritaville at Sea Islander offers a small waterslide. It’s open to guests 12 and older, and all riders must be at least 48 inches and 90 pounds, but no more than 300 pounds.

The kids park on Margaritaville at Sea Islander. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Nearby is a small park. This is a dry park, like you’d find on land, rather than a splash park, and it doesn’t offer a ton of shade, so kids might overheat pretty quickly here.

Margaritaville at Sea offers a cornhole course. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

The ship also has a mini-golf course as well as a cornhole course, and both are tons of fun. Bonus points to whomever came up with the concept of turning the hole markers into drink holders so you don’t have to set your drink on the ground while you play. Kids and adults will love these spaces, which feature “hazards” inspired by Jimmy Buffett and his music.

Sundecks on Margaritaville at Sea Islander

Islander has plenty of sundecks and lots of loungers, but it does lack shade. (Your best bet to find relief from the sun are the ship’s cabanas.) Sundecks are spread from decks 9 through 12.

Services and Wi-Fi on Margaritaville at Sea Islander

Margaritaville at Sea Islander’s guest services and shore excursions desks are located on Deck 2, just off the Flip Flop Bar. On our sailing, guest services routinely had a long line, mostly from people trying to get help with Wi-Fi, which didn’t work. Guests on subsequent sailings have reported issues with Wi-Fi not working as well. It is available to purchase, but I’d be leery of buying it as it is chronically slow or just dropping.

Other guests also had issues with overcharging or being charged with items they didn’t purchase. As with any cruise, it’s always a good idea to keep an eye on your bill throughout your journey so you don’t have any surprises when you get home – and it’s much more difficult to fix.

Blown-out flip-flops (complete with pop tops) dot the staircases on Margaritaville at Sea Islander. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

Islander's shops are some of the best I’ve seen on cruise ships, with items ranging from necessities to home decor and clothing. The home decor is beachy themed and fits in with the whole 5 O’Clock Somewhere vibe. Shops also sell smaller versions of the flip-flop art that lines some of the staircases.

Spa on Margaritaville at Sea Islander

The spa on Margaritaville at Sea Islander is fairly small, but it does have plenty of treatment rooms to accommodate guests. Located on Deck 9, the main area is for check in. This is also where you’ll find the salon, where you can get hair treatments (wash, trim and blowouts) as well as manis, pedis and waxing.

Treatment rooms, for massages, facials and the like, are located across the hall. I indulged in an excellent deep tissue massage. Youth treatments are also available.

The spa is an in-house brand: St. Somewhere Spa. This is a bit unusual in the cruise industry, where cruise lines often work with third parties such as Canyon Ranch or OneSpaWorld. The prices at St. Somewhere Spa are at the top of what we’ve seen on other cruise ships; they rank right alongside with treatments offered by the big names in luxury cruising.

Fitness Center and Gym on Margaritaville at Sea Islander

The gym on Margaritaville at Sea Islander. (Photo: Colleen McDaniel)

The gym on Margaritaville at Sea Islander is fairly small and lightly equipped. They offer state-of-the-art Echelon cardio and weight machines, as well as some dumbbells and benches. There is no jogging track outdoors, though there is space around Deck 3. Just be aware of leisurely walkers.

Is Margaritaville at Sea Islander Family Friendly?

The Jolly Mon Kids Club on Margaritaville at Sea Islander. (Photo: ColleenMcDaniel)

Margaritaville at Sea Islander is aimed at families looking for short and budget-friendly cruises from Florida. As such, the ship offers programming for kids ages 3 to 17. It does not offer programming for babies and toddlers, though infants as young as 6 months can sail. Pregnant guests can sail up until their 24th week of pregnancy.

Margaritaville at Sea often offers sales designed around children, including “kids sail free” and discounts on fares for children.

Individual babysitting is not offered, and kids must be potty trained to use the water features onboard.

Many of the cabins onboard accommodate multiple guests, and the ship offers more than 50 connecting cabins. At least one guest in each cabin must be 18 or older.

The ship offers not only kids clubs, but also a number of places and activities designed for family fun. Highlights include the Caribbean Amphibian Play Pad & Slide, which includes a kids’ play space (though not a waterpark) and a waterslide, and the Dis and Dat Activity Zone, which combines cornhole and a mini-golf course.

Also available are the Defying Gravity Experience, which includes scavenger hunts, interactive game shows and circus-themed workshops, as well as the Coral Reef Lounge, an aquarium-inspired spot complete with mermaids, mocktails and family karaoke.

Kids Club on Margaritaville at Sea Islander

Kids clubs on Margaritaville at Sea Islander are separated into four age groups: Jolly Mon (ages 3-5), Parakeets Kid’s Club (ages 6-9), The Hang Out (ages 10-12) and The Far Out (ages 13-17).

The Jolly Mon and Parakeets share a space at the front of the ship on Deck 5. Jolly Mons might participate in mermaid storytelling, arts and crafts, ocean-inspired games and get visits from characters. Parakeets have their own activities, including crazy hat parties, mini-DJ academies and time on the sports deck playing games.

Parents must check in and out kids ages 3 to 12; teens can check themselves in and out of the clubs.

Tweens and Teens on Margaritaville at Sea Islander

The Hangout Tween Club on Margaritaville at Sea Islander. (Photo: ColleenMcDaniel)

Tweens spend time at the Hang Out on Deck 3. It’s a relatively small space tucked out of sight off the forward elevator banks, but it offers an air hockey table and TVs for gaming. The Hang Out is even smaller, but that is because it’s really more a meet-up spot than a place to spend time. It offers Mar-glo-ritaville glow parties, DJ academy sessions, magic workshops as well as sessions such as pickleball classes, basketball and mini-golf/cornhole tournaments.

Teen activities are far more chill, with movie nights, nightclub takeovers and Tik-Tok/Instagram content battles. The Far Out is located on Deck 2, adjacent to an arcade and lounge.