A year and a half after debuting, Margaritaville at Sea is expanding with the launch of Margaritaville at Sea Islander, the cruise line’s second vessel. The 2,650-passenger, 85,619-gross-ton vessel was originally launched in 2000 as Costa Cruises’ Costa Atlantica, and is undergoing extensive refurbishment for its Margaritaville at Sea inaugural sailing in June 2024.

What’s also new is that Margaritaville at Sea Islander will be homeported year-round in Tampa instead of Palm Beach, where the cruise line’s first ship – Margaritaville at Sea Paradise – sails from since debuting in 2022.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander’s Deck Plans Feature a 3-Story Bar and 11 Cabin Categories

The heart of the ship will be the 14-story Flip Flop Atrium, featuring a giant flip flop sculpture at the base, a bar and a full-stage LED screen.

New venues include three-story Landshark Bar and Lookout on the pool deck, with two decks of shaded and seated bar areas topped by The Lookout, a terrace area with 360-degree outdoor views. The ship will also include the adults-only Tiki Bar outdoor lounge and pool as well as the Six String outdoor live music stage.

The ship will also have six included restaurants and six specialty restaurants, 13 bars and lounges, a spa and fitness center, a casino, live music enclaves and four outdoor pool zones.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander’s 1,100 cabins will offer a range of four categories – interior, oceanview, balcony and suite -- and 11 subcategories, including four types of balcony staterooms and three types of suites. The cruise line also announced that the ship will include a top-of-the-line Islander Suite.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander Will Feature More Family-Friendly Venues

Margaritaville at Sea Islander will cater more extensively to families. The main venue for little cruisers will be the Caribbean Amphibian Splash and Slide pool. Located on the top deck, the area will feature an elevated play space, water slide and splash-and-spray zone designed like a lily pad.

Other family-friendly attractions include a mini-golf and cornhole challenge course as well as the pickleball court Paradise Pickleball at Sea. The ship will also have four kids’ club, including the Far Out Arcade and Lounge.

Want to be the First Onboard? Margaritaville at Sea Islander’s Maiden Voyage Will be in June 2024

Margaritaville at Sea Islander’s inaugural voyage will take place on June 14, 2024. The sailing will consist of a 4-night itinerary from Tampa featuring a stop in Cozumel and two sea days.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander Itineraries Feature 4- and 5-Night Voyages to Key West and Mexico

Margaritaville at Sea Islander will offer 4- and 5-night itineraries from Tampa.

The ship will call in three destinations – Key West, Progreso and Cozumel. The ship’s 4-night itineraries will only call in Cozumel with two days at sea. The 5-night itineraries will feature two ports of call, with options including Key West-Progreso, Key West-Cozumel and Progreso-Cozumel.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander Stats

The 85,619-gross-ton ship measures 959 feet and will carry 2,650 passengers at full capacity.