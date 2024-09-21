Overall it was a very good cruise. The staff were all lovely.the food was good.our cabin was fine. The theatre entertainment was really good. It was really very good value for money. The only real issue we had was the length of time it took us to get from the airport to the ship. It took ages to get our bags off the carousel and then we waited another hour in the coach before it left.as it was New ...
First cruise with TUI/Marella
Overall pretty disappointed and probably won't use them again unless a stupidly good offer appears!.
We (mt ex-wife and I) went on a fred Olsen cruise to Norway in October 2024 and both enjoyed it, ship and food were prfectly OK so we thought we'd try TUI/Marella as from their advertising it looked to be a step up.
This was a fly-cruise from newcastle joining ...
Service ⭐️
Unfortunately, the service was the worst I’ve ever encountered. It took two days for them to address a simple request for a medical fridge. When we voiced our concerns to a manager, they seemed indifferent and even awkwardly dressed as Rudolph. The dining rooms were particularly disappointing—staff often seemed disengaged, from begging for basic items like napkins to having to fetch ...
Dont bother unless you would like to spend a week.in Wetherspoons , actually that's an insult to Wetherspoons.
We had a balcony room which was ok but looking tired, for was terrible to be honest buffet breakfast was bland and tasteless people milling around with full plates and nowhere to sit tables not cleaned.
We discovered the A la carte breakfast in restaurant 47 which was 100% ...
I’ve been cruising for nearly 10 years and this was the worst cruise I’ve been on by far. However, for balance, I’ll start with the positives. Easy transfer directly from plane to ship, powerful and consistently warm shower and a hammock on the huge balcony! 4G from the on-board carrier, Telenor Maritime (third-party eSIM required) though this seemed to only be active when we were at sea, not in ...
Hello. We booked the taste of the tropics and paradise islands 14 nights from Bridgetown. The cost for two was £7,657 including flight upgrade and agents discount.
The organisation of the flights and logistics was first class. You drop your bags off at Gatwick and the next time you see them is at your cabin. At Barbados you board a bus , leave the airport next to the runway., straight to the ...
Excellent flight from Bournemouth to Gran Canaria and easy embarkation on ship. Booked Grand Suite for two weeks. The refurbished cabin was roomy, clean and well appointed near lifts and all facilities. BUT the first two days the main lights didn't work and when the ship sailed at around midnight we noticed loud noises coming from the ceiling above our bed. This was the beginning of an ongoing ...
Apart from the unavoidable 36 hrs at sea everything was perfect and we enjoyed the cruise a lot. The crew and all the staff were perfect and helped to make us enjoy our stay on board. Looking after our cabin were Joan, Ajay and Gede who were indeed perfect. Arevik, Edgar, Mahamad also should be mentioned for their attentive service. You can be rightly proud of all your staff. The travelling ...
An honest review from a parent to a 3 year old. I wish I had seen something like this before I went.
Just got home from a 7 day cruise on Discovery 2. I went with my husband, 3 year old boy and his nanny and grandpa. We booked an aft balcony family cabin. The cabin was large and comfortable apart from the balcony. It was huge but, we experienced soot from the exhaust of the ship. It covered ...
We're just back from an amazing cruise on Marella Voyager.
This is our second cruise with Marella though first time on Voyager and the experience was just as good as last time.
We stayed in a large balcony cabin on deck 10, the cabins are simply decorated but most importantly are clean and comfortable with plenty of storage. We loved the large balcony and spent a lot of our time there. The ...