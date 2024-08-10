Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Voyager

We sailed on the Tui marella voyager on the 19th of October around the Mediterranean, overall the ship was ok but we have now been on several cruises and know what to expect and thought we would give tui a go. Flights transfers and embarking the ship was zero hassel our suit case was took to our rooms within minutes, the cabins was an ok size with two single beds we pushed together to make a ...