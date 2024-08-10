"Food suffers the same problems as latitude, rubbery eggs, dry toast and black pudding and cold food.the food was always cold, the fried eggs were like rubber, hash browns smothered in grease, also they served very dry toast and black pudding...."Read More
Hello. We booked the taste of the tropics and paradise islands 14 nights from Bridgetown. The cost for two was £7,657 including flight upgrade and agents discount.
The organisation of the flights and logistics was first class. You drop your bags off at Gatwick and the next time you see them is at your cabin. At Barbados you board a bus , leave the airport next to the runway., straight to the ...
I’ve been cruising for nearly 10 years and this was the worst cruise I’ve been on by far. However, for balance, I’ll start with the positives. Easy transfer directly from plane to ship, powerful and consistently warm shower and a hammock on the huge balcony! 4G from the on-board carrier, Telenor Maritime (third-party eSIM required) though this seemed to only be active when we were at sea, not in ...
Apart from the unavoidable 36 hrs at sea everything was perfect and we enjoyed the cruise a lot. The crew and all the staff were perfect and helped to make us enjoy our stay on board. Looking after our cabin were Joan, Ajay and Gede who were indeed perfect. Arevik, Edgar, Mahamad also should be mentioned for their attentive service. You can be rightly proud of all your staff. The travelling ...
We're just back from an amazing cruise on Marella Voyager.
This is our second cruise with Marella though first time on Voyager and the experience was just as good as last time.
We stayed in a large balcony cabin on deck 10, the cabins are simply decorated but most importantly are clean and comfortable with plenty of storage. We loved the large balcony and spent a lot of our time there. The ...
Our third Cruise and the worst....Food---say lack of staff? all the staff are behind the counter dishing out food while we could serve ourselves and cut down the frustrating queues...food was bland and not worth the extra in the speciality restaurants....Entertainment...so much Karaoke!!! , best night was the sail away party.....Views from the ship when docked were depressing and ...
It's day 8 of our 14 day cruise around the Mediterranean Coastline aboard the Marella Voyager.
As always, we do like to offer an accurate and balanced opinion based upon our personal experience, and will ensure we focus on the positives and negatives.
Following last years brilliant and memorable experience aboard the Marella Explorer 2, we booked there and then for this (Voyager) trip, in ...
There is a real split here between the seasoned cruisers and those like me that made their cruise debut.
I was absolutely wowed by the boat. The staff were unbelievably friendly, the place was spotless, the cabins comfortable, the entertainment 1st rate.
Most of the grumbles on here seem to be about the food. I find this bizarre. I have been on plenty of all-inclusive holidays at resort ...
Great time on Marella voyager. Staff were amazing. Nothing was ever to much trouble for them. Entertainment staff worked so hard to make your stay one to remember. All inclusive cruise had me worried that some would take advantage and treat it like a booze cruise but this just wasn't the case. The kitchens are a game changer for the traditional buffets. Maybe a bit more variation needed but so ...
We sailed on the Tui marella voyager on the 19th of October around the Mediterranean, overall the ship was ok but we have now been on several cruises and know what to expect and thought we would give tui a go. Flights transfers and embarking the ship was zero hassel our suit case was took to our rooms within minutes, the cabins was an ok size with two single beds we pushed together to make a ...
Ignore the bad reviews - take it for what it is - affordable cruising. If you want 5 star then pay for 5 star and quit moaning.
Impeccable service, food was good quality throughout. Can’t understand people griping about quality of drinks - crikey!! A beer is a beer! The entertainment staff seemed to do their best to deliver and appeared to be well appreciated. To be fair we aren’t that fussed ...