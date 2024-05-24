Dubrovnik
Photo Credit: Season Cruisers
On snd off board ship
Photo Credit: Debs3264
At one of the stop of bars is Montenegro
Photo Credit: Debs3264
Ship in port
Photo Credit: Maid2cruise
Cruiser Rating
3.6
Average
265 reviews
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
Better than expected
"MDR could be hit and miss with regard to quality but the marketplace was generally good, though the selection was limited compared to celebrity.The organisation was very good, from the flights to the transfers and embarkation all went smoothly, as did the reverse part at the end of the cruise...."Read More
duncrieviedude avatar

duncrieviedude

6-10 Cruises

Age 60s

Not the best

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer

User Avatar
Dazzaju
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Second time cruising with Marella and found that standards have definitely slipped since last year. Butlins on the sea is a very good description. People disregarding rules.. smoking on balconies, vaping all over the ship instead of the designated areas and not being challenged by the staff. Despite norovirus being on the ship on our first week, people ignoring the hand sanitizers in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Traveled with children

Brilliant cruise on Explorer

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer

User Avatar
CaleyCruise
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were a large family group of all ages and everyone enjoyed the cruise. The ship is a perfect size (not too small or too big), the staff everywhere were friendly, helpful and efficient. The activities for children were very good, the young children's pool on deck 9 was a favourite. The food in Latitude and Vista was excellent and never a problem getting a table in the morning or at night, ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Traveled with children

Al good overall product with some economies.

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer

User Avatar
Man from Rothwell
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Our first cruise with Tui and a mixed review. the ship as known is old and is showing at many points. this did not effect our holiday. we have cruised with both new and old ship from several diffing lines from premium to economy. The good first. All staff are friendly and professional. We have a inside cabin which was spacious and plenty of storage. bar service was exceptional in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Not going back to Marella

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer

User Avatar
Penny J
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Overall we would not return to Marella. We are experienced cruisers and we knew Marella was at the low end but we thought we had compensated by trading up to a junior suite and buying the premium drink package. The former was a disappointment the later was probably a good choice. The cabin was small for a suite which was ok but the bed(s) visibly sagged in the middle and as they were on metal ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

V impressed..loved it

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer

User Avatar
soggy1975
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I'll breakdown my review into various catergories Check in quick and simple, room ready and luggage there at 4.30pm have you luggage tags on before leave home Ship good condition, perfect amenities for people onboard minimal ques decent gym with small exercise room next door to use plenty of sundeck space although we preferred shady deck 6/7 Staff cant speak highly ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Best experience ever.loved every minute

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer

User Avatar
Anniversary 40 years
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Had the best holiday ever,we celebrated our 40th wedding anniversary on board and enjoyed every minute. We had a junior suite on deck 12 with a huge balcony,had a table and chairs, sunbeds and a hammock .Fantastic choice of bars and restaurants,we ate breakfast and lunch in the market place, and tea in the Mediterranean, Italian and latitude,all exceptional. The drinks and cocktails all plentiful ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Brilliant first time cruise

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer

User Avatar
BZFW
First Time Cruiser • Age 20s

Sailed on Marella Explorer for our first ever cruise, had a brilliant voyage on a lovely ship with excellent staff. We were initially worried about the logistics as we had never sailed before, however the organisation was very impressive and the navigate app and leaflets posted through the cabin doors every night proved extremely useful. Cabins were very clean and the cleaning staff on our ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Amazing cruise can't wait till our next x

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer

User Avatar
Josephh1
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

what a cruise, cabin crew munif, param and pekdo amazing room was always spotless and they were all so helpful, kushan our bar waiter was amazing every bar we went to there were so many staff you did'nt have to wait, we upgraded really glad we did as we literally had everything we wanted, i loved the little gin bar in the Squid and Anchor bar it was lovely and could still watch the entertainment ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

My First Cruise

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer

User Avatar
Shigsy
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

It was my first cruise and I really enjoyed it. I wasn't sure what to expect but I was pleasantly surprised. The cabin crew Munif, Parom, and Pekdo were lovely and so very helpful. The food was great and the staff in the restaurants were polite, efficient and very helpful. There were so many different bars and restaurants to choose from. The entertainment was brilliant very professional. I really ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

Birthday Cruise- you get what you pay for!

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer

User Avatar
Wishforcruise
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

A week long cruise with 4 friends for a 50th birthday. Overall we enjoyed the experience with great premium cocktails, some nice food and entertainment. Disappointed with ship overall as it is dated and needs an upgrade. The poor bar is awful with no nice seating areas or shade. The walking track (11 laps for 1 mile!) passes by the smokers area which spills over into surrounding areas- awful if ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

