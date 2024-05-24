"MDR could be hit and miss with regard to quality but the marketplace was generally good, though the selection was limited compared to celebrity.The organisation was very good, from the flights to the transfers and embarkation all went smoothly, as did the reverse part at the end of the cruise...."Read More
Second time cruising with Marella and found that standards have definitely slipped since last year. Butlins on the sea is a very good description. People disregarding rules.. smoking on balconies, vaping all over the ship instead of the designated areas and not being challenged by the staff. Despite norovirus being on the ship on our first week, people ignoring the hand sanitizers in the ...
We were a large family group of all ages and everyone enjoyed the cruise. The ship is a perfect size (not too small or too big), the staff everywhere were friendly, helpful and efficient.
The activities for children were very good, the young children's pool on deck 9 was a favourite.
The food in Latitude and Vista was excellent and never a problem getting a table in the morning or at night, ...
Our first cruise with Tui and a mixed review. the ship as known is old and is showing at many points. this did not effect our holiday. we have cruised with both new and old ship from several diffing lines from premium to economy. The good first.
All staff are friendly and professional.
We have a inside cabin which was spacious and plenty of storage.
bar service was exceptional in the ...
Overall we would not return to Marella. We are experienced cruisers and we knew Marella was at the low end but we thought we had compensated by trading up to a junior suite and buying the premium drink package. The former was a disappointment the later was probably a good choice.
The cabin was small for a suite which was ok but the bed(s) visibly sagged in the middle and as they were on metal ...
I'll breakdown my review into various catergories
Check in
quick and simple, room ready and luggage there at 4.30pm
have you luggage tags on before leave home
Ship
good condition, perfect amenities for people onboard
minimal ques
decent gym with small exercise room next door to use
plenty of sundeck space although we preferred shady deck 6/7
Staff
cant speak highly ...
Had the best holiday ever,we celebrated our 40th wedding anniversary on board and enjoyed every minute. We had a junior suite on deck 12 with a huge balcony,had a table and chairs, sunbeds and a hammock .Fantastic choice of bars and restaurants,we ate breakfast and lunch in the market place, and tea in the Mediterranean, Italian and latitude,all exceptional. The drinks and cocktails all plentiful ...
Sailed on Marella Explorer for our first ever cruise, had a brilliant voyage on a lovely ship with excellent staff.
We were initially worried about the logistics as we had never sailed before, however the organisation was very impressive and the navigate app and leaflets posted through the cabin doors every night proved extremely useful.
Cabins were very clean and the cleaning staff on our ...
what a cruise, cabin crew munif, param and pekdo amazing room was always spotless and they were all so helpful, kushan our bar waiter was amazing every bar we went to there were so many staff you did'nt have to wait, we upgraded really glad we did as we literally had everything we wanted, i loved the little gin bar in the Squid and Anchor bar it was lovely and could still watch the entertainment ...
It was my first cruise and I really enjoyed it. I wasn't sure what to expect but I was pleasantly surprised. The cabin crew Munif, Parom, and Pekdo were lovely and so very helpful. The food was great and the staff in the restaurants were polite, efficient and very helpful. There were so many different bars and restaurants to choose from. The entertainment was brilliant very professional. I really ...
A week long cruise with 4 friends for a 50th birthday. Overall we enjoyed the experience with great premium cocktails, some nice food and entertainment. Disappointed with ship overall as it is dated and needs an upgrade. The poor bar is awful with no nice seating areas or shade. The walking track (11 laps for 1 mile!) passes by the smokers area which spills over into surrounding areas- awful if ...