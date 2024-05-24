Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer

Overall we would not return to Marella. We are experienced cruisers and we knew Marella was at the low end but we thought we had compensated by trading up to a junior suite and buying the premium drink package. The former was a disappointment the later was probably a good choice. The cabin was small for a suite which was ok but the bed(s) visibly sagged in the middle and as they were on metal ...