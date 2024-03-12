Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

This was our first cruise so went for an inside cabin. Now there are lots of positives namely from the staff who are superb, food was decent and entertainments team who tried hard to keep you smiling. We loved the itinerary that allows you to discover a new location every day as this was new to us. It would be unfair to write our experience off as a poor one but the overriding memory is one of ...