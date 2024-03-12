Ship docked in Cadiz
Featured Review
Never again
"the weather wasn’t good, we had to divert, 5 metre high waves in the Atlantic for over 2 days and very little sun - it no fault is this of Marella.No one came round to remove towel so some were on unoccupied all day...."Read More
Liz liz avatar

Liz liz

First Time Cruiser

Age 70s

NOT A GREAT EXPERIENCE

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

User Avatar
Travellerx
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was my first ever cruise with my sister and her friends. They had previously cruised with Marella and filled me with excitement as to what to expect. Honestly for me the experience was like staying at a 3 star AI hotel particularly during the daytime. We only managed to get a sunbed on the pool deck (11) twice during the week. It was crammed. Every bit of space was occupied by a bed. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2024

Great itinerary. Cruise line needs work.

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

User Avatar
vashcroft
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

We enjoyed our holiday but did feel the cruise experience was poor compared with other similar priced cruise lines. Positives: Flight, transfers and boarding were good and efficient. The coach was smart and air conditioned. In general, staff on the ship were excellent- friendly and helpful. The cabin was a good size and cleaned/maintained well, considering the decor was so dated. A ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2024

Avoid Deck 4 if looking for a good nights sleep

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

User Avatar
Mark andr
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was our first cruise so went for an inside cabin. Now there are lots of positives namely from the staff who are superb, food was decent and entertainments team who tried hard to keep you smiling. We loved the itinerary that allows you to discover a new location every day as this was new to us. It would be unfair to write our experience off as a poor one but the overriding memory is one of ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2024

Good but not not great

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

User Avatar
Gary Dunsmore
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Not as good as discovery 2, we travelled on disco 2, 2 years ago and on entering our room on explorer 2 we were dissapointed room was smaller and dated, bed was comfortable but round shaped at bottom not big enough for tall people. You can not walk around whole ship and seating and sun beds were set out different disco 2 had better lay out, also explorer 2 being adults only more passengers were of ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

First time cruise impresses

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

User Avatar
Steve Parker
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Our first ever cruise, and it was a great experience. Yes, the sip is looking a bit tired around the edges, but we stopped noticing after the first 2 hours. Overall the communal areas looked impressive and our balcony room was fine. The ship was very clean everywhere. Staff were always busy to keep it so. Bars were very enjoyable, and we never had to queue more than 1 minute. Waiter ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2024

great cruise marred by awful noise (avoid rear!)

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

User Avatar
welsh witch
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

we had a thoroughly great time on our Marella cruise EXCEPT for something we were not warned about in advance and feel we should have been. First the moaning - we upgraded to a deluxe cabin with larger balcony which was fine though the ship in general is looking a little tired compared to Explorer 1 which we went on last year. The balcony was great, very spacious, two sunbeds, table and chairs. ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Traveled with children

Poor experience

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

User Avatar
Gillyflower58
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

From booking and all the confusion over flights being changed, seats not booked when paid for, poor after booking service where your passed from pillar to post because we booked by phone, although you are all Tui, shop or messenger don’t want to deal with you. Flight fine, transfer fine, cruise leaves a lot to be desired, ship needs a lot of refurbishment, not nearly enough toilets, always out ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Amazing value for money

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

User Avatar
newbiewaves
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We booked a late deal which for the length of cruise was a great price. Slightly worried re an inside cabin however it proved better than port hole/window of the past due to clever use of mirrors creating space. Deck 9 aft amazingly quiet. The turn down service was a luxury with towel animals. Our towels were always thick. We didnt bother with a premium drinks package as our usual drinks were well ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Thanks marella

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

User Avatar
Ahoyladdie
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

To be honest I did worry about having an inside cabin on a 17 day transatlantic cruise. BUT I was so wrong to even think that I felt like royalty the staff I must mention their names ! Yatish, squid and anchor bar service amazing happy to always help always remembered my name and cabin also Jacinto same bar always so helpful, Angela in the really lovely more personal nonnas restaurant once again ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

Never again

Review for a Transatlantic Cruise on Marella Explorer 2

User Avatar
Liz liz
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We have cruised many times and have cruised with Thompson/Tui/ Marella many time and most of their ships since the Dream. We have always enjoyed them - until now. This was a 17 night transatlantic crossing from Jamaica, Turks and caicos, Bermuda, Azure, Cadiz etc. the weather wasn’t good, we had to divert, 5 metre high waves in the Atlantic for over 2 days and very little sun - it no fault is ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2024

