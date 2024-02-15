"You get what you pay for, we liked the relaxed atmosphere and dress code and it's nice not to have a huge bar bill at the end of the cruise.To give you an idea our last bar bill from 12 nights on Cunard QM2 was £1200
We have booked another cruise with Marella on Explorer 2, this is to celebrate my 60th year cruising and my partners 70th birthday...."Read More
Dont bother unless you would like to spend a week.in Wetherspoons , actually that's an insult to Wetherspoons.
We had a balcony room which was ok but looking tired, for was terrible to be honest buffet breakfast was bland and tasteless people milling around with full plates and nowhere to sit tables not cleaned.
We discovered the A la carte breakfast in restaurant 47 which was 100% ...
First time with Marella
PRO:
Great itinerary.
Polite, hardworking staff.
Well maintained public areas.
No pricey tickets to Captain’s ball. Cpt Ilias spent time in Atrium greeting all passengers who wanted to meet him.
Drinks/cocktails/tips included in base price.
Excellent non-inclusive prices
Casual dress code
Open dining in MDR, nice food, plentiful, good ...
We were pleasantly surprised with the Marcella Cruise. It was a last minute booking, but found the staff very pleasant and helpful. Our cabin Steward Team were fantastic. The cabin was cleaned daily and any requests we had were immediately dealt with. We loved the animals made up on our bed each night, plus a chocolate on the pillow! Thank you to Hendar, Leslie and Nataniel. You all did a ...
I'm currently on my last day as we are waiting to leave for airport.
I have to say I have been thoroughly impressed. While this is not my favourite cruise it has been a fantastic experience. Food has been good quality and the entertainment has been great.
What really truly stands out on this ship which I think is exceptional is the staff here. They are all fantastic and so friendly. You ...
We did the repositioning cruise from Barbados to Turkey. The crossing was very good and Captain Ilias looked after us exceptionally. The staff and show team made the cruise. The shows were brilliant as were the 2 guest speakers Mike Reiss and Captain Chris Rigby. Our cabin stewards were fantastic. We had a refurbished cabin on deck 8 inside plus. This cabin was supposed to be for 3 people but ...
Just got back from a terrible week abroad this ship . We went in a group of seven ranging from 2yrs to 60 to celebrate my husband’s 60 birthday .
This was spoiled by all seven of us suffering from severer illness.
This was due to the poor food quality and preparation.
Staff lacked etiquette and serving training ( one staff member stabbed a roll with a fork to serve after trying to sever ...
We have been fortunate enough to have been on a range of holidays with various tour operators and different cruise lines. Our most recent being Cunard Line. A far cry from Marella, on pen and paper anyway.
We wanted to try something new and after watching lots of reviews and videos online, we decided to give them a try and when a good deal popped up, we booked. We chose an itinerary that we ...
We choose this cruise for the destinations, we did two weeks back to back Tropical Shores & Cocktail & Coconuts. The destinations didn’t disappoint and Dominica was the highlight.
However the onboard experience was the worst we have ever had. If you don’t mind bad food and like to drink a lot you will probably love it. It felt like Wetherspoons at Sea but that would be doing Wetherspoons ...
We travelled with Marella same embarkcation in 2022. Rebooted on the positive journey last year.
The ships hygiene is poor. They don't wipe down tables after use in the Island restaurant (indoor or out) when we spoke to someone they tried to justify the lack of care due to a Customs Inspection on the day. However, whilst they removed dishes quickly, they didn't wipe at all, the entire 7 days ...
We liked the ship and found the staff very friendly and helpful. They did their best to serve you in the bars and restaurants, and also to try and keep the ship clean.
The singers and musicians in the bars and around the pool where very good. The dancers and singers work very hard and we saw all the shows and enjoyed them.
The food selection in the buffet and main restaurants was good, and ...