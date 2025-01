" We wanted a luxury cruise for our 25th anniversary What we got was the following Great transfers really smooth and helpful Amazing staff in all areas of the cruise who genuinely wanted to help and make it a special holiday Very average food across the board , same old food every day Lots of catering for English with Pies/Roasts, Hardly any fresh fruit Pool was so small impossible to do anything but just stand and watch the out of control kids diving in from the side railings taking over and upsetting a lot of older people The mini golf experience we had was spoilt by stray kids in large numbers running across the course, hitting balls everywhere like out of control lunatics Parents just did not care and just drank all day and night, we reported the incidents and the staff said when the y approach these parents they are verbally abused quite aggressively We stopped at Corsica which was beautiful , Naples we loved and the waterpark on main land Spain was good fun with hardly a Brit in sight , we actually felt like we were on holiday The whole experience was shockingly average for a 5k holiday, we would never cruise again we will go for a villa next year and save money It was at best a Chav cruise that we were unable to escape from short of jumping over board I feel sorry for the staff ..." Read More