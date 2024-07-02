"We wanted a luxury cruise for our 25th anniversary
What we got was the following
Great transfers really smooth and helpful
Amazing staff in all areas of the cruise who genuinely wanted to help and make it a special holiday
Very average food across the board , same old food every day
Lots of catering for English with Pies/Roasts, Hardly any fresh fruit
Pool was so small impossible to do anything but just stand and watch the out of control kids diving in from the side railings taking over and upsetting a lot of older people
The mini golf experience we had was spoilt by stray kids in large numbers running across the course, hitting balls everywhere like out of control lunatics
Parents just did not care and just drank all day and night, we reported the incidents and the staff said when the y approach these parents they are verbally abused quite aggressively
We stopped at Corsica which was beautiful , Naples we loved and the waterpark on main land Spain was good fun with hardly a Brit in sight , we actually felt like we were on holiday
The whole experience was shockingly average for a 5k holiday, we would never cruise again
we will go for a villa next year and save money
It was at best a Chav cruise that we were unable to escape from short of jumping over board
I feel sorry for the staff..."Read More
Overall it was a very good cruise. The staff were all lovely.the food was good.our cabin was fine. The theatre entertainment was really good. It was really very good value for money. The only real issue we had was the length of time it took us to get from the airport to the ship. It took ages to get our bags off the carousel and then we waited another hour in the coach before it left.as it was New ...
First cruise with TUI/Marella
Overall pretty disappointed and probably won't use them again unless a stupidly good offer appears!.
We (mt ex-wife and I) went on a fred Olsen cruise to Norway in October 2024 and both enjoyed it, ship and food were prfectly OK so we thought we'd try TUI/Marella as from their advertising it looked to be a step up.
This was a fly-cruise from newcastle joining ...
Service ⭐️
Unfortunately, the service was the worst I’ve ever encountered. It took two days for them to address a simple request for a medical fridge. When we voiced our concerns to a manager, they seemed indifferent and even awkwardly dressed as Rudolph. The dining rooms were particularly disappointing—staff often seemed disengaged, from begging for basic items like napkins to having to fetch ...
Excellent flight from Bournemouth to Gran Canaria and easy embarkation on ship. Booked Grand Suite for two weeks. The refurbished cabin was roomy, clean and well appointed near lifts and all facilities. BUT the first two days the main lights didn't work and when the ship sailed at around midnight we noticed loud noises coming from the ceiling above our bed. This was the beginning of an ongoing ...
An honest review from a parent to a 3 year old. I wish I had seen something like this before I went.
Just got home from a 7 day cruise on Discovery 2. I went with my husband, 3 year old boy and his nanny and grandpa. We booked an aft balcony family cabin. The cabin was large and comfortable apart from the balcony. It was huge but, we experienced soot from the exhaust of the ship. It covered ...
The beginning of my holiday can only be described as a disaster, as I fell off the bus at palma cruise port and broke my ankle. The cruise port staff were amazing at helping me get aboard the ship, ship staff were great at getting me to hospital for treatment and were absolutely amazing during my week holiday.
I need to specifically mention the guest experience officer Elaine who was an ...
Flights were fine, transfers fine, embarkation great. First impression of our “deluxe” cabin, was very disappointing. The balcony handle was hanging off, room was very dated and shabby, mattress sat on a metal frame which was dirty and full of hair, yuk. Needs the ledges, table tops etc thoroughly cleaned. The corners in the bathroom were needing a good clean and I hope the shower curtain gets ...
From the moment we stepped onto the ship until we left we had the best time ever, to all the staff a very big thank you for all your hard work, we mostly used the Islands buffet and found the food tasty and plenty of choice, we used the glass house once found the food very good but it was extremely hot in there, all the bars we visited were comfortable and we were served really quickly, special ...
Beds are rock hard and air conditioning is extremely noisy, sounds like you're next to the engine room. Had sliding doors not open fully, multiple strobing lights and display boards so be cautious if you suffer with epilepsy. I decided to not stay in my room and was having a rest on a sofa early hours only to be moved on by the staff, I wasn't allowed to have a nap on board in the quiet hours ...
We had a lovely time despite the rough seas and day 2 which left alot of people physically sick but this couldn't be helped. We would go back maybe Caribbean next and try a bigger ship with more slides ect, but for us with the children the price is very expensive so it would depend on comparing prices to hotels and definitely waiting till my other child is 4 +.
I also found it difficult in ...