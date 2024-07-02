Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Marella Discovery 2

Overall it was a very good cruise. The staff were all lovely.the food was good.our cabin was fine. The theatre entertainment was really good. It was really very good value for money. The only real issue we had was the length of time it took us to get from the airport to the ship. It took ages to get our bags off the carousel and then we waited another hour in the coach before it left.as it was New ...