When it comes to food on Marella Discovery 2, the ship easily holds its own with five complimentary restaurants balancing out a decent trio of speciality venues. The updated buffet space, Islands, is the go-to for many on board – with daily-changing food stations and regular themed nights, we always found something we liked. There’s enough variation with the other included options, too, though the food in the main dining room, 47°, didn’t always live up to its fancy setting. The poolside snack bar is handily positioned for help-yourself healthier options next to less-healthy bites.

A trio of speciality restaurants offer elevated dining experiences for an extra fee, all located on the uppermost deck. Quality is markedly better and they offer good value for money, especially the surf and turf venue. If you don't want to fork out, there’s just enough variation in the free dining, but we’d recommend at least one speciality experience to avoid dining feeling repetitive.Free Restaurants on Marella Discovery 2

47°. As the main dining room on the ship, 47° certainly comes with a sense of occasion. The surrounding floor-to-ceiling windows let the light flood in, which creates an airy and spacious feel. The sweeping staircase leading to Gallery 47° on the upper level, and the high ceiling with an ornate chandelier inject a feel of glamour into this restaurant. Three-course menus are loosely British Modern, with some dishes more successful than others. Dining here opens for breakfast, lunch and dinner and no reservations are required – though you might be asked if you mind sharing tables. The menus change each day on a 14-day cycle before they are repeated, and there are special menus for gala evenings.

Gallery 47°. This restaurant enjoys an elevated position overlooking 47° from its galleried balconies and benefits from the same airy ambience along with the shiny brass and chrome that help to give this restaurant its glitz. The difference is in the menu, which focuses exclusively on Italian cuisine. You can choose from a selection of antipasti for starters, followed by traditional favourites such as pasta and calzone and fish, meat and vegetarian options. We liked the pasta tossed in a parmesan wheel at the tableside, which carried a modest supplement.

Islands. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the overall quality of the food in the ship’s main buffet restaurant was good. A 2019 revamp has replaced the old-fashioned nautical feel with a space that is bright, fresh and modern. At peak times, finding a table can be a challenge, though if you're travelling alone or as a couple there are handy bar tables with stools where you can perch to eat. There is a plentiful choice and variety from the food stations, a kids’ corner, regular themed nights (Indian and Mexican stand out) and a live-cooking and carvery option. Expansive views through tall wraparound windows add to the feel of light and space.

The Glass House. This light and airy venue is located by the second indoor pool, under the glass roof. It’s a quiet alternative to the busy main deck, especially after 2 p.m. when the pool becomes adult-only. Tables are set to one side, close to the windows as the pool is surrounded by sun-loungers, but there is a solarium feel to the surroundings. For lunch, you approach the counter for dishes like roast herb chicken, mozzarella panini and healthy salads. Evening is a more formal affair, with a mix of Spanish tapas, Italian favourites and sharing platters.

Tip: A choice of meat skewers is also available and well worth the extra fee.

Snack Shack. This breezy alfresco pool deck spot is ideal for informal eating – even in wet swimmers. Seating is laid out in a row of brightly painted beach hut-style booths, each named after popular Marella Cruise destinations. If you find the buffet restaurant too crowded, this is a good alternative venue and tends to get less crowded. The focus is on grab ‘n’ go dishes, with the likes of bacon butties, yoghurts and pastries for breakfast, and fish ‘n’ chips, burgers and chicken wings for lunch.

Tip: Chilled cabinets contain a selection of salads and sandwiches that customers can eat at the tables or take away – sometimes on trips ashore as it saves having to buy lunch.

What Restaurants Cost Extra on Marella Discovery 2?

Surf & Turf Steakhouse, $$$: The low wooden ceiling and shuttered windows give an intimate closeted feel to this restaurant that is more reminiscent of a private club with its leather-backed wall and long row of white-linen covered tables. Starters range from plump scallops to crunchy Caesar salad and a choice of sharing boards. Main course is a tricky choice between their surf and turf combo (e.g. half lobster tail with lamb cutlet) or a signature steak. These quality cuts are 28-day aged and come with a choice of sauces and premium sides like truffle mash and lobster macaroni cheese.

Kora La, $$$: Not only does this Pan-Asian restaurant offer great food, it is accompanied by wonderful views from across the main deck and out to sea. Timing your dinner reservation with sunset will add more than a little magic to your meal. The menu was developed by chef Ian Pengelly, who established the London eaterie House of Ho. Crispy duck and watermelon salad is a standout starter, while the main is a choice of Chinese-style sea bass or steak, or one of four Indian curries. You can also kick your meal off with a colourful Asian-inspired cocktail (for a fee for those not on Premium All Inclusive)

Sushi Bar, $$: Tucked into the same space as Kora La, this bijou sushi eatery offers a range of Japanese treats from spicy tuna rolls to seabass nigiri. You can enjoy a good selection of Asian beers here, too paired with your pick of up to eight pieces of sushi, sashimi or nigiri.

Cruise Critic Restaurant Picks on Marella Discovery 2

For lunch, we found the serenity of The Glass House an excellent antidote to the clatter and crowds peak-time dining can entail. The menu here was select but good quality, with creatively crafted salads to balance more carby options. If you’re going to splurge on dining, Surf & Turf Steakhouse won’t disappoint. While the size of the steaks had definitely shrunk a little since we were last on board, it still represents good value for the quality and quantity of food.

Dietary Restrictions on Marella Discovery 2

Wait staff were extra vigilant to enquire if we had any dietary allergies before every meal (often more than once by multiple servers). All the dishes were clearly labelled when they were vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free, as well we when alternative options were available.