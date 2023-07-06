What to Expect in Rooms/Cabins on Marella Discovery 2

Most cabins break down into Inside, Outside, and Balcony, with those offering enhancements such as extra berths adding ‘Plus’ or floor-to-ceiling windows adding ‘Deluxe’. Measuring between 12 and 15 square metres (132 to 165 square feet), they can feel on the small side, but all come with desk, bedside lamps and bedside tables, air-conditioning, a flat-screen TV with 17 channels, digital safe, hairdryer and tea and coffee-making facilities (with Yorkshire Tea bags for that taste of home).

Cabins are pleasantly decorated with muted shades, broken by splashes of vivid blues or oranges, matched by brightly-coloured contemporary artwork. There is plenty of storage with pale wood Ikea-style shelving and a cupboard.

Suites and Balcony Rooms/Cabins on Marella Discovery 2

Besides the obvious boost in space across all suites (the smallest Junior Suite adds at least five extra square metres), enhanced amenities are the biggest difference. Coffee machines, slippers, dressing gowns, premium toiletries and a pillow menu all add to the upgraded experience. Family Suite and up also have two bathrooms, one with a shower and another with a tub.

As the name suggests, Grand Suites are more than double the size of a regular cabin, while Executive Suites are around three times as big. The top Royal Suite measures a whopping 92 square metres and adds a baby grand piano and a whirlpool bath.

All of the six suite grades also benefit from ‘premier service’ with added extras that include priority port check-in, continental breakfast in bed (one per person, per week), Clarins toiletries along with bathrobes and slippers, best quality towels and free pressing of up to three items of clothing. Passengers staying in the top three grades – Royal Suite, Executive Suite and Grand Suite – have access to the Suite Concierge lounge on Deck 9. Here, guests enjoy free Wi-Fi, drinks and snacks, plus concierge and tea and coffee-making facilities.

There are 124 standard Balcony cabins located on Deck 6, which are similar to the Outside cabins except for sliding doors that open to a small terrace with two chairs and a table. A step up from this is a Deluxe Balcony cabin, which is slightly larger inside and out, with the addition of two loungers on the balcony.

Cabin Bathrooms on Marella Discovery 2

Ensuite facilities – often the biggest giveaway of age on older ships – have been modernised, bringing a far more up-to-date look and feel. They are compact, but the sparkling white walls, Ikea-style storage and tile-effect floor make them appear fresh and pristine; turquoise and green mosaic tiles add a splash of colour. The shower is effective heating quickly and with good pressure, though the surrounding curtain may be irritating for those who prefer sliding doors. Toiletries are generally limited to hand soap and wall-mounted shower gel in the shower. However, suites and deluxe balcony cabins enjoy the added perk of Clarins toiletries, plus second bathrooms in larger suites come with tubs.

Cabins to Avoid on Marella Discovery 2

There have been some complaints about noise from the buffet kitchens above the cabins at the front of the ship on Deck 8, so light sleepers would be safer towards the aft. That said, mobility-impaired passengers should avoid cabins right at the back of the ship as it's a fair distance to the nearest stairs/lifts. Alternatively, check out our favourite cabins below.