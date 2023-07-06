Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
Seating an audience of around 850 in glitzy twenties-style glamour, the Broadway Show Lounge was packed for most performances. The twice-nightly shows of song-and-dance routines were themed around the likes of Beatles tunes, popular movies and ABBA hits. Imaginative scenery framed performances that were high on energy and enthusiasm, though a little variation would have been appreciated. That said, a new show will be debuting on Discovery 2 for summer 2024 featuring a life-size elephant puppet – which is sure to appeal to a broader all-ages audience.
The ship offers a practically uninterrupted programme of activities on board, especially on sea days with the pool deck acting as the hub for daytime entertainment. This ranges from competitions and games, to trivia quizzes and music from live bands. Inside, the Atrium and Live Room all have a varied programme of performances, while the Oceans Spa runs an ongoing series of classes and demonstrations throughout the day. New-to-the-fleet Virtual Reality Experience offers a high-tech immersion into spellbinding scenarios but was only running on sea days and sessions are limited (though free of charge). The climbing wall was also only open during very limited windows and weather dependent.
The daily Cruise News details everything that's going on around the ship, plus you can download their Navigate app to your phone which lists most of the activities.
With most of the passengers comprising retirees and younger families during our sailing, the Marella Discovery 2 certainly seemed to sit at the mellower end of the scale for nightlife. That doesn’t mean there’s not plenty to do after dark, with twice-nightly shows in the theatre, numerous live music acts and a brisk roster of dance classes, bingo and interactive quizzes. The poolside screen puts on Movies by Moonlight every evening, with blankets if needed.
The Squid & Anchor hosts some of the more engaging nightly activities, like karaoke and silent discos, while Bar Eleven is the venue for the ‘late night’ disco. The Live Room also plays music after midnight, with the small adjoining casino offering late-night punts on a trio of card tables and a selection of gaming machines.
Marella Discovery 2 appreciates that their mostly British clientele like to stay well-lubricated on board – you’re rarely far from a bar or a drink station on board. A good selection of drinks are covered by the standard All Inclusive, including some premixed cocktails, house wines and cava, and most bottled beers. Upgrade to premium AI and you can take full advantage of each venue’s signature drinks, such as top-shelf whiskies, peachy bellinis and smoke-infused cocktails. This also covers a long list of caffeine-fuelled pick-me-ups and juices in The Coffee Port cafe.
For a Foot Tapping Tipple: This funky, brightly-coloured lounge changes from a casual quiet hangout during the day to a rocking lively hub in the evenings. You’ll also find a great selection of beers and specialty cocktails here.
For a Decent Pint: Although aesthetically a long way from your traditional boozer, the Squid & Anchor does a great job of replicating the experience with pub quizzes, live bands and a decent choice of beers on draft.
For Smoky Sunsets: Positioned at the highest point on the ship, adults-only Bar Eleven promises spectacular sea views framed by wraparound windows. Time your visit for sunset and order one of their smoky cocktails (presented in a smoke-filled case) for a moment of magic.
For a Quiet Drink: The only adults-only outside space, The Veranda is a serene and secluded spot at the ship's rear. Push-button waiter service means you don’t need to stray far from your cushioned lounger or wicker-style pod chairs on this peaceful terrace. Pools and Hot Tubs on Marella Discovery 2
You’ll find two swimming pools on board the Marella Discovery 2. The outside rectangular pool has filtered seawater, a separate section for tots, and a wraparound platform where you can sit and cool off. Two elevated hot tubs flank the pool and are meant just for adults (though that didn’t always stop kids from having a go).
The indoor pool in the Glass House sits under a glass retractable roof, giving it a conservatory feel, joined by classical-style columns and wall friezes. There are a pair of hot tubs too, plus lots of day beds perfect for an afternoon snooze. This area is more peaceful and becomes adults-only for a few hours in the afternoon.
Sea days can see a rush on the main pool deck loungers so get there early if you want a poolside position. The next level up (Deck 10) you can usually find a lounger overlooking the pool or stroll towards the rear of the ship and you’ll snag one eventually. There’s a sun terrace neighbouring the mini-golf, occasionally joined by a pop-up bar. The Veranda is the best place for kid-free lounging and comfier sunbeds, though space is limited.
If you need to get online there are four packages to choose from, starting at £20 (limited to 400Mb) and reaching a pricey £99 for the week (for 8,500Mb). We found the connection was reliable and speedy enough for easy browsing, social media and low-res streaming.
The ship’s Navigate app lets you view your onboard account, get information about facilities, and book extras such as spa treatments, excursions and tables in the for-fee restaurants. Hosted on the ship’s network, the app doesn’t require the internet.
The Oceans Spa is similar to the facility on Marella Discovery, though the retail shop has been replaced with a facial room and a Medi-Spa facility offers anti-wrinkle treatments and lip fillers. The Deck 9 facility has eight treatment rooms, plus a hair and beauty salon. Separate male and female sauna and steam rooms are also free of charge to use.
Tip: We particularly enjoyed their hot stone massage from our sea-view treatment room, though expect some upselling for post-treatments.
The light and airy gym on Deck 9, with its good selection of running machines, cross-trainers, exercise bikes and weight machines, is next door to the spa. There is also an adjoining small studio room where exercise classes are held each day, some of which carry a charge. Keen joggers can pound the running track that encircles Deck 10 where four laps equal one mile.
As a family-friendly holiday brand, Marella ensures that services and facilities on Discovery 2 appeal to children of all ages – while also providing parents with regular child-free time. Aside from the children's areas – which are grouped together on Deck 10, with a baby centre, kids' club and teens retreat – there are family attractions and activities across the ship that range from quizzes to treasure hunts and workshops.
There is no babysitting service, though there are parent and baby activities. In the swimming pool, children need to be potty-trained and supervised by adults. Cots can be requested free of charge on booking, though not all cabins have sufficient space to squeeze an extra cot into, so it is worth clarifying this beforehand.
There are children's menus in restaurants and highchairs are also available. Infants under six months are not allowed to cruise.
Offering two-hour sessions three times a day, M-Club is the ship’s centre for supervised children’s entertainment. This free-of-charge kids’ club is open to ages three to 11, with daily themed fun including arts and crafts sessions, games and movie nights. During peak holiday times, children are divided into two age groups. The spacious and colourful space is full of toys, puzzles and board games, plus there’s a pirate ship and fancy dress rail.
For the under-threes, there’s a Baby Centre where parents can engage their tots with a range of activities in a soft play area. There are feeding and changing facilities here, too, together with special sensory play sessions and nursery rhyme sing-alongs facilitated by staff.
The Hide Out is exclusively for teens and features its own karaoke booth, air hockey table and two big-screen TVs. Over the high season, there are organised activities such as parties, games and movie nights. It is also conveniently located right next door to the Gamer Zone with ten pre-loaded Xbox consoles. Most teens will also enjoy the performances in the Broadway Show Lounge, plus the Squid & Anchor has a list of fun mocktails to try.
