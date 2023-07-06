Theater and Shows on Marella Discovery 2

Seating an audience of around 850 in glitzy twenties-style glamour, the Broadway Show Lounge was packed for most performances. The twice-nightly shows of song-and-dance routines were themed around the likes of Beatles tunes, popular movies and ABBA hits. Imaginative scenery framed performances that were high on energy and enthusiasm, though a little variation would have been appreciated. That said, a new show will be debuting on Discovery 2 for summer 2024 featuring a life-size elephant puppet – which is sure to appeal to a broader all-ages audience.

Daily Things to Do on Marella Discovery 2

The ship offers a practically uninterrupted programme of activities on board, especially on sea days with the pool deck acting as the hub for daytime entertainment. This ranges from competitions and games, to trivia quizzes and music from live bands. Inside, the Atrium and Live Room all have a varied programme of performances, while the Oceans Spa runs an ongoing series of classes and demonstrations throughout the day. New-to-the-fleet Virtual Reality Experience offers a high-tech immersion into spellbinding scenarios but was only running on sea days and sessions are limited (though free of charge). The climbing wall was also only open during very limited windows and weather dependent.

The daily Cruise News details everything that's going on around the ship, plus you can download their Navigate app to your phone which lists most of the activities.

Nightlife on Marella Discovery 2

With most of the passengers comprising retirees and younger families during our sailing, the Marella Discovery 2 certainly seemed to sit at the mellower end of the scale for nightlife. That doesn’t mean there’s not plenty to do after dark, with twice-nightly shows in the theatre, numerous live music acts and a brisk roster of dance classes, bingo and interactive quizzes. The poolside screen puts on Movies by Moonlight every evening, with blankets if needed.

The Squid & Anchor hosts some of the more engaging nightly activities, like karaoke and silent discos, while Bar Eleven is the venue for the ‘late night’ disco. The Live Room also plays music after midnight, with the small adjoining casino offering late-night punts on a trio of card tables and a selection of gaming machines.

Marella Discovery 2 Cruise Ship Bars and Lounges

Marella Discovery 2 appreciates that their mostly British clientele like to stay well-lubricated on board – you’re rarely far from a bar or a drink station on board. A good selection of drinks are covered by the standard All Inclusive, including some premixed cocktails, house wines and cava, and most bottled beers. Upgrade to premium AI and you can take full advantage of each venue’s signature drinks, such as top-shelf whiskies, peachy bellinis and smoke-infused cocktails. This also covers a long list of caffeine-fuelled pick-me-ups and juices in The Coffee Port cafe.

Our Picks

For a Foot Tapping Tipple: This funky, brightly-coloured lounge changes from a casual quiet hangout during the day to a rocking lively hub in the evenings. You’ll also find a great selection of beers and specialty cocktails here.

For a Decent Pint: Although aesthetically a long way from your traditional boozer, the Squid & Anchor does a great job of replicating the experience with pub quizzes, live bands and a decent choice of beers on draft.

For Smoky Sunsets: Positioned at the highest point on the ship, adults-only Bar Eleven promises spectacular sea views framed by wraparound windows. Time your visit for sunset and order one of their smoky cocktails (presented in a smoke-filled case) for a moment of magic.

For a Quiet Drink: The only adults-only outside space, The Veranda is a serene and secluded spot at the ship's rear. Push-button waiter service means you don’t need to stray far from your cushioned lounger or wicker-style pod chairs on this peaceful terrace. Pools and Hot Tubs on Marella Discovery 2

You’ll find two swimming pools on board the Marella Discovery 2. The outside rectangular pool has filtered seawater, a separate section for tots, and a wraparound platform where you can sit and cool off. Two elevated hot tubs flank the pool and are meant just for adults (though that didn’t always stop kids from having a go).

The indoor pool in the Glass House sits under a glass retractable roof, giving it a conservatory feel, joined by classical-style columns and wall friezes. There are a pair of hot tubs too, plus lots of day beds perfect for an afternoon snooze. This area is more peaceful and becomes adults-only for a few hours in the afternoon.

Sundecks on Marella Discovery 2

Sea days can see a rush on the main pool deck loungers so get there early if you want a poolside position. The next level up (Deck 10) you can usually find a lounger overlooking the pool or stroll towards the rear of the ship and you’ll snag one eventually. There’s a sun terrace neighbouring the mini-golf, occasionally joined by a pop-up bar. The Veranda is the best place for kid-free lounging and comfier sunbeds, though space is limited.

Services and Wi-Fi on Marella Discovery 2

If you need to get online there are four packages to choose from, starting at £20 (limited to 400Mb) and reaching a pricey £99 for the week (for 8,500Mb). We found the connection was reliable and speedy enough for easy browsing, social media and low-res streaming.

The ship’s Navigate app lets you view your onboard account, get information about facilities, and book extras such as spa treatments, excursions and tables in the for-fee restaurants. Hosted on the ship’s network, the app doesn’t require the internet.