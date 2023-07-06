Marella Discovery 2 Has an Easily Manageable Midsize Ship Deck Plan

Most should find Marella Discovery 2's deck plan relatively easy to navigate – even first-timers. The highest accessible part of the ship is Deck 11, an elevated section housing the three for-fee restaurants plus an adults-only bar. Wraparound windows make for lovely panoramas. Down from here on Deck 10, you’re a short stroll from the mini-golf course and climbing wall at the back of the ship. Head forward and it’s all the kids-related rooms, including M Club, Gamer Zone and The Hideout. A running/walking track also runs around this deck, as well as quieter corners for away-from-the-bustle lounging.

Deck 9 is the pool deck and main hub for daytime activity (and inactivity). Neighbouring the main pool, you’ll find the pool bar and a snack bar. It’s also easy access from here to the main buffet restaurant. At the aft sit a collection of the most serene areas – Glass House (with indoor pool), the spa, and adults-only Veranda terrace. Decks 6 to 8 are mostly cabins, with suites conveniently positioned on 8.

Decks 4 and 5 contain most of the entertainment and bar areas, so come evening most passengers gravitate to this part of the ship. Marella Discovery 2 deck plan does a good job of separating sleeping areas from the livelier nightlife – the late-night disco is tucked well away on Deck 11. Other late-night shenanigans are contained midship in the Live Room and Casino on Deck 4. We found our aft-facing cabin on Deck 7 free from unwanted noise, though a bit away from the nearest stairs.

Marella Discover 2 offers straightforward cabins with big enhancements in suites

Regular cabins break down into Inside, Outside, and Balcony, with those offering enhancements such as extra berths adding ‘Plus’ or floor-to-ceiling windows adding ‘Deluxe’. At between 12 and 15 square metres (132 to 165 square feet), cabins can feel on the small side if more than two passengers are sharing. All come with a decent set of amenities as standard, updated shower rooms and – most importantly – comfy beds.

If budget allows, families will certainly appreciate the extra room in the Family Suites, as well as a second bathroom. As well as more space, there’s a real jump-up in amenities in the suites, too, with premium touches like coffee machines and pillow menus adding a deluxe feel absent from standard cabins. The three top-tier Grand, Executive and Royal Suites really take this to the next level.

Which cabins to avoid depends on your circumstances and your plans on board. Cabins right at the back of the ship are a fair distance from the nearest stairs/lifts, so fine if you don’t mind plenty of walking otherwise aim for midship accommodation. Early-to-bed passengers might want to avoid Deck 3 midship and forward, however, as these sit under several late-night venues and the show theatre.

While well maintained, decor and furnishings can lean towards dated in many cabins. Most however are slated to be refurbished for November 2024.

Besides the odd misstep, food on Marella Discovery 2 doesn’t disappoint

Marella Discovery 2 offers a fairly diverse dining experience with five complimentary restaurants and three for-fee venues. The updated buffet, Islands, is popular for its daily-changing food stations and themed nights while other free dining options provide good levels of variety. The main dining room, 47°, is a pleasantly glitzy affair though parts of the menu could do with a rethink. The grab ‘n’ go poolside snack bar is a huge boon when you want to feed without the faff.

For an extra fee, the trio of speciality restaurants on the top deck deliver elevated dining experiences. While the priciest option, top-quality steaks make the surf and turf option still stand out as the best value for money. If passengers don't want to fork out for specialty dining, there's no reason why they have to – but it’s likely to be the culinary highlight of the cruise.

What’s Included on Marella Discovery 2 (and What’s Not)

Included with your cruise fare:

• All but premium dining venues

• Sodas and juices by the glass

• Selected draught and bottled beers and ciders

• Selected cocktails, aperitifs and spirits

• Selected wine, cava and Prosecco by the glass

• All theatre shows

• All daily activities (except excursions)

• Use of the gym and most fitness classes

• Kids’ clubs

• Gratuities

Not included with your cruise fare:

• Shore excursions

• Spa treatments

• Bar snacks

• Barista-made coffee

• Room service

• Wi-Fi

• Photos