Anyone who has stepped onboard a Marella Cruises' ship should feel immediately at home on Discovery 2. And if you’ve experienced the original Marella Discovery, there’ll be more than a little sense of deja vu. Coming from U.S. line Royal Caribbean International, where it sailed as Legend of the Seas, Discovery 2 debuted in May 2017 and was the second launch of the Marella fleet – which today totals five vessels.
With an excellent raft of restaurants, an easily navigable deck plan and a bustling pool deck, Discovery 2 does a great job in delivering an unpretentious holiday-at-sea vibe. The 1,830-passenger ship also brings a good helping of old-school glitz to the atrium and theatre spaces, while several other areas have received fresh contemporary updates.
While there’s little that’s groundbreaking onboard, Marella knows what their almost-exclusively UK-based clientele enjoys. There are plenty of familiar tastes of home, some top-notch family-friendly facilities and an all-inclusive-as-standard plan to appeal to those on a fixed budget. Ultimately, Discovery 2 is a great all-rounder and what it might lack in wow factor, makes up for in a good British sense of fun.
Most should find Marella Discovery 2's deck plan relatively easy to navigate – even first-timers. The highest accessible part of the ship is Deck 11, an elevated section housing the three for-fee restaurants plus an adults-only bar. Wraparound windows make for lovely panoramas. Down from here on Deck 10, you’re a short stroll from the mini-golf course and climbing wall at the back of the ship. Head forward and it’s all the kids-related rooms, including M Club, Gamer Zone and The Hideout. A running/walking track also runs around this deck, as well as quieter corners for away-from-the-bustle lounging.
Deck 9 is the pool deck and main hub for daytime activity (and inactivity). Neighbouring the main pool, you’ll find the pool bar and a snack bar. It’s also easy access from here to the main buffet restaurant. At the aft sit a collection of the most serene areas – Glass House (with indoor pool), the spa, and adults-only Veranda terrace. Decks 6 to 8 are mostly cabins, with suites conveniently positioned on 8.
Decks 4 and 5 contain most of the entertainment and bar areas, so come evening most passengers gravitate to this part of the ship. Marella Discovery 2 deck plan does a good job of separating sleeping areas from the livelier nightlife – the late-night disco is tucked well away on Deck 11. Other late-night shenanigans are contained midship in the Live Room and Casino on Deck 4. We found our aft-facing cabin on Deck 7 free from unwanted noise, though a bit away from the nearest stairs.
Regular cabins break down into Inside, Outside, and Balcony, with those offering enhancements such as extra berths adding ‘Plus’ or floor-to-ceiling windows adding ‘Deluxe’. At between 12 and 15 square metres (132 to 165 square feet), cabins can feel on the small side if more than two passengers are sharing. All come with a decent set of amenities as standard, updated shower rooms and – most importantly – comfy beds.
If budget allows, families will certainly appreciate the extra room in the Family Suites, as well as a second bathroom. As well as more space, there’s a real jump-up in amenities in the suites, too, with premium touches like coffee machines and pillow menus adding a deluxe feel absent from standard cabins. The three top-tier Grand, Executive and Royal Suites really take this to the next level.
Which cabins to avoid depends on your circumstances and your plans on board. Cabins right at the back of the ship are a fair distance from the nearest stairs/lifts, so fine if you don’t mind plenty of walking otherwise aim for midship accommodation. Early-to-bed passengers might want to avoid Deck 3 midship and forward, however, as these sit under several late-night venues and the show theatre.
While well maintained, decor and furnishings can lean towards dated in many cabins. Most however are slated to be refurbished for November 2024.
Marella Discovery 2 offers a fairly diverse dining experience with five complimentary restaurants and three for-fee venues. The updated buffet, Islands, is popular for its daily-changing food stations and themed nights while other free dining options provide good levels of variety. The main dining room, 47°, is a pleasantly glitzy affair though parts of the menu could do with a rethink. The grab ‘n’ go poolside snack bar is a huge boon when you want to feed without the faff.
For an extra fee, the trio of speciality restaurants on the top deck deliver elevated dining experiences. While the priciest option, top-quality steaks make the surf and turf option still stand out as the best value for money. If passengers don't want to fork out for specialty dining, there's no reason why they have to – but it’s likely to be the culinary highlight of the cruise.
What’s Included/What’s Not
Included with your cruise fare:
• All but premium dining venues
• Sodas and juices by the glass
• Selected draught and bottled beers and ciders
• Selected cocktails, aperitifs and spirits
• Selected wine, cava and Prosecco by the glass
• All theatre shows
• All daily activities (except excursions)
• Use of the gym and most fitness classes
• Kids’ clubs
• Gratuities
Not included with your cruise fare:
• Shore excursions
• Spa treatments
• Bar snacks
• Barista-made coffee
• Room service
• Wi-Fi
• Photos
Aimed squarely at the British market, Marella Discovery 2 customers hail from all over the UK. During our sailing, passengers were mostly older couples, retirees and seasoned cruisers, plus parents with younger kids and a few multi-generational families. There are regular gatherings organised for LBTQ+ and solo passengers, plus the ship offers excellent accessibility for mobility-impaired travellers.
There's definitely a relaxed look and feel to the dress code on Marella Discovery 2. During the day and into early evening it's very casual in the Islands buffet restaurant, the Snack Shack and the Glasshouse, though sunbathers wandering in here are asked to cover up and slip a top on. For dining in the main 47° and Gallery 47° restaurants, diners are advised slip on what they would wear if going out for lunch or dinner -- and definitely no shorts, vests or swimwear. Male guests are requested to wear closed shoes, too. In the a la carte restaurants, a collared shirt and trousers plus closed shoes are also required -- but men do not have to wear ties. Formal nights have given way to "Dress to Impress" -- a more flexible approach that sees ladies wearing anything from jewelled ball gowns to cocktail dresses and summery outfits with men going all-out for full black-tie, wearing a lounge suit or even putting on smart jeans. On the whole, most people make the effort to brush up and look smart.
