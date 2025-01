Review for a Alaska Cruise on MV Swell

This was an excellent small ship cruise in the pristine environment of southeast Alaska. There were 9 passengers and 6 crew on my trip. We flew into Sitka the day ahead and explored the pretty little town and wonderful museum.We saw lots of wildlife, and were lucky enough to spend 2 hours watching group of maybe 10 or so humpback whales bubble netting for salmon over and over again. What a ...