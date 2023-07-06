Entertainment & Activities

Shore excursions and Zodiac rides not only provide the daytime entertainment but are the primary reason for the cruise. Animal encounters might include bears (black, grizzly or the white spirit bear in coastal British Columbia), seals, sea lions, orcas, humpback whales, sea otters and bald eagles. A naturalist fills discusses the flora and fauna you're observing. Excursions by Zodiac take place once or twice a day, rain or shine. Each lasts from one to four hours and may include a hike in the forest, along the shore or to a remote village.

When you're not ashore, the naturalist offers talks on coastal Canada, coastal Alaska, wildlife, plants and First Nations lore. If whales are spotted, you could easily spend an hour watching them from the deck.

The ship anchors at night, allowing evening kayaking and peaceful sleeping. Most passengers head to bed shortly after dinner. Occasionally, a member of the crew entertains with guitar music and songs.

The tug carries two Zodiacs as well as two, one-person kayaks and fishing gear for complimentary use by passengers. Your fishing license costs extra and should be obtained online before your cruise.