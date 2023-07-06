A classic wood-hulled, coal-fired tugboat, MV Swell was built in 1912 in Vancouver, Canada. Measuring 80 feet long and 22 feet wide, the tug originally worked the British Columbia coast for the Victoria Tug and Barge Company. In 1954, Swell's power was converted to a diesel engine. In 2004, the tug was refitted as an expedition vessel at a cost of $3.5 million. After serving as a dive boat, Swell received an update to its interior decor and joined the Maple Leaf Adventures fleet in 2015.

The Inside Passage itineraries -- both in British Columbia and southeast Alaska -- are flexible and depend on tides, weather and wildlife sightings. The captain stops for whales, bears and anything else passengers express a desire to see up close. Each day, the proposed schedule is posted on a whiteboard in the dining room. Plans are updated as things change, and you quickly learn to go with the flow. Consequently, no two cruises are ever the same. At night, Swell anchors in a secluded cove for peaceful sleeping. Even better, the generator is switched off. Power is provided by a silent battery backup system. No noisy engine. No annoying bright lights. Just twinkling stars and the sounds of nature until the generator is turned on again at 6:30 a.m.

The tug's seasonal travels (late April through October) include spring coastal cruising along Canada's Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii (formerly Queen Charlotte Islands), islands that are significant to First Nations people. During summer in Southeast Alaska, Maple Leaf Adventures is one of the few permit holders with access to the brown bears of Pack Creek on Admiralty Island, one of the world's densest brown bear populations. Following Alaska, Swell returns to British Columbia for fall cruises to the Great Bear Rainforest with the chance to see a spirit bear, a rare black bear born with white fur. Cruises range from four to 10 nights. Fares include all excursions.