The 2,000 passenger Crown Iris is the one ship that sails for Mano Cruises. The line is the cruising arm of Mano Maritime, a family-owned company that caters primarily to the Israeli market and also operates cargo ships and other maritime services and is involved in hotels and tourism.

Homeporting out of Haifa, Crown Iris was constructed in 1991 and first debuted as Royal Majesty for Majesty Cruise Line and has since sailed for Norwegian Cruise Line, Louis Cruises, Celestyal Cruises and the former Thomson Cruises. The vessel was lengthened by 110 feet when sailing for Norwegian and further refurbished and stretched to a total length of 708 feet after being acquired by Mano Cruises in 2018

Crown Iris Deck Plans Feature a Wide Range of Cabins

The 750 cabins on Crown Iris are spread across six of the nine passenger decks. The staterooms come in three main categories and start at 107 square feet. Classic cabins are available as interior, without a window, or outside, with a fixed rectangular widow that does not open. The Deluxe cabins, also available as insider and outside, measure between 107 and 140 square feet.

Suites, with balconies, are available in four sub-categories -- Panoramic Suite, Balcony Suite, Premium Balcony Suite and Presidential Suite -- and range in size from 140 to 183 square feet. The ship has four accessible cabins.

Elsewhere, Crown Iris has five restaurants with options for kosher, vegan, gluten-free and children's meals.

Other facilities on the ship include a theater, guest lectures, a casino, piano bar and retail outlets.

Crown Iris fares cover all onboard meals and entertainment. Shore excursions, drinks, specialty dining, Wi-Fi, spa treatments, laundry and gratuities are extra.

Crown Iris Has Pools and Fitness Facilities

The ship has two swimming pools, a waterslide and a splash pool for younger children. There is also a gym, basketball court on deck and a 1,640-foot promenade with a walking/running track. Crown Iris also has a spa with a thermal area, including a sauna and hot tub, and a hair salon.

Crown Iris Itineraries Feature Short and Longer Sailings

From May to October, Crown Iris sails out of its Hafia homeport on three- to 11-night cruises to destinations including Croatia, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Malta and Slovenia.

Crown Iris Stats

The ship is 40,876 gross tons and carries 2,000 passengers at full occupancy with 650 crew.