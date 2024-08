Review for a Scotland Cruise on Glen Etive

We were supposed to travel from Oban in Scotland around the outer Hebrides with a crew of four. We never made it. Problems included - we were told that we had a manager doing a back to the floor exercise as steward for the first three days meaning we had to pick up our actual steward in Portree (delaying our journey). They lied to us. It turned out the steward who was supposed to crew our boat ...