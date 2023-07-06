There are two cabins on Main Deck (the same deck as the saloon) as well as four cabins on Lower Deck -- all of the same category. The two on Main Deck (#1 and #2) have a window that can open, while the four cabins on Lower Deck (#3, #4, #5 and #6) have portholes that do not open. All have twin/king beds, small wardrobes, plus limited storage space under the beds. Soft-sided luggage that can be folded into the recess under the beds is preferable to hard-sided cases. Cabins are snug rather than roomy but are nicely appointed with superb mattresses, high-quality linens and tartan throws. Each has its own power supply for heat or charging phones, and there are torches in case of power failure. There are reading lights and blinds, plus a mirror and decorative vintage prints of sailing yachts. Bottles of water are replaced as required. Cabins are serviced once a day, while guests are having breakfast.