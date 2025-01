Review for a U.S.A. Cruise on Stephen Taber

Are you crazy about old wooden boats? Does the thought of hauling lines, coiling and splicing, weighing anchor, polishing brass, and scrubbing decks set your heart singing? Well, this is the boat for you! On the other hand, if you prefer to lounge in a deck chair and drink wine and watch as others do all the work and the clouds stream by, this is also the boat for you! This was our third trip ...