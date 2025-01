Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Mary Day

We have sailed on everything from the Oasis of the Seas (Royal Caribbean) to crewed catamarans in the BVI's. Always was curious about sailing on a windjammer along the Maine coast, now glad we did it and the Mary Day was a great choice. The ship itself is immaculate and stable, the crew of seven was always busy cleaning and maintaining the boat. Cabin was adequate, nothing fancy but ...