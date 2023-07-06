Mary Day features an open deck, rustic cabins and a spacious main saloon with a parlor organ and wood stove. Accommodations feature 10 double, two triple and two single cabins; they are different sizes but the average is 40 square feet. All cabins have a skylight and a window that guests can open for maximum fresh air. There are two toilets, both on deck. There is one private shower and one on-deck for rinsing off after swimming. A unique wood-fired heating system helps ward off the chill on cool evenings early and late in the season.

Breakfast and dinner are served family-style in the main saloon while the boat is at anchor. Lunch and an afternoon hot snack are served buffet-style while the boat is sailing. Food is made from scratch in the wood stove. Typical meals include a Thanksgiving-style feast, New England ham, chowders and soups and salads and fresh vegetables. Desserts may include hand-cranked ice cream. Passengers are welcome to help and learn the art of wood stove cooking; the ship is also BYOB and people may bring their own alcoholic beverages. Every cruise includes an authentic all-you-can-eat Maine lobster bake on a secluded beach.

Time onboard is unstructured. Some passengers choose to learn about sailing, navigation and even take a turn at the wheel. Others choose to lounge on deck reading or napping or watching midcoast Maine's islands slide by. The captains aim to stay off the beaten path. There are daily opportunities to go ashore. At anchor, passengers have the opportunity to take one of Mary Day's rowboats or paddleboards exploring.

In the evenings, passengers usually gather in the saloon to play games, listen to music or go on deck for star gazing. (While personal music devices are allowed, passengers are asked to wear earbuds for the comfort of others). Suggested minimum age is 15.