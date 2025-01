Review for a U.S.A. Cruise on American Eagle

September 2017, I spent another wonderful week on board this beautiful ship. The food was delicious, and all of it cooked in a wood stove. The crew members are knowledgeable and efficient. The camaraderie and laughter was memorable. There is something for everyone. If you just want to relax with a good book, you will be left alone. But if you want to help raise the sails, take a turn at the ...