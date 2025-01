Review for a Vietnam River Cruise on Mekong Navigator

What an adventure...worried after covid....no need. From arriving ...the welcome we receivedwas amazing....they really knew how to make you feel special...staff were very attentive and no matter how trivial your request it was carried out with such grace and love ...when we were out on trips i felt very safe with a team of people looking after us...my favourite place was the little school...on the ...