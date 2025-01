Review for a Asia River Cruise on Mekong Muse

5 Star service and with an interesting itinerary. I am an adventurous soul who loves a bit of luxury. Lotus fit the bill perfectly with great shore excursions immersing us in the local history and culture. The attention to detail was flawless with excellent service and great food. The fully inclusive nature of the trip was great. From an easy pick up in Siem Reap where we met our lovely host ...