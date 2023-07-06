Scheduled to debut in October 2021, Mekong Muse will be Lotus Cruises' newest vessel in the fleet when it sets sail on the rarely-visited Upper Mekong.

Traveling through the heart of Laos, Mekong Muse offers a boutique cruising experience for just 28 passengers, accommodated in 14 luxurious cabins.

Decorated with warm woods and rich colonial accents, Mekong Muse more closely resembles a five-star hotel on land than a typical Mekong-based river cruise ship. With three passenger decks, Mekong Muse offers a good mix of public spaces and outdoor deck space.

Mekong Muse will also feature a library and gift shop, along with an onboard spa facility that offers a menu of locally-inspired treatments.

Dining

Meals aboard Mekong Muse reflect Lotus Cruises penchant for providing regional cuisines and traditional dishes that showcase the local cultures of the Mekong, while still allowing for a few international specialties.

Seating in the main restaurant aboard Mekong Muse is open at all times, allowing passengers to sit with whomever they choose.

Passengers will also find a fully airconditioned bar onboard, complete with floor-to-ceiling windows. Wines are complimentary throughout the day with lunch and dinner, and Lotus even curates special local spirits for guests throughout the day.

Cabins

There are three kinds of accomodations aboard Mekong Muse.

The ship will feature six Signature Suites and six Vista Suites. Measuring 215 square feet apiece. Both categories offer a French balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, and are located on Main and Upper decks.

Two Grande Suites measuring 323 square feet will be the largest on the Upper Mekong River, according to Lotus. These include some extra niceties with a separate seating area, marble bathroom and a private balcony terrace. Additional perks for Grande Suites include butler service, daily gifts, a pillow menu, unpacking service, and scented bath preparation. In addition, those booking Grande Suites are entitled to a one-hour complimentary spa treatment, and the ability to dine in-room or on the balcony.

Top Deck Attractions

In addition to plenty of space for sunbathing and strolling, the upper deck aboard Mekong Muse offers a seating area with canopies, sunbeds, an onboard herb garden and a jogging track.

Entertainment

Aboard Mekong Muse, passengers can expect the odd local entertainer to come onboard at certain points during the voyage. Most entertainment onboard, however, revolves around socializing with your fellow guests when not on tour ashore.

Itineraries

Mekong Muse will sail the Upper Mekong River through Laos when it debuts in October 2021.