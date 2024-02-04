This cruise was a cross between a scientific expedition and a yacht. Absolutely a first class affair to a very special part of the world unlike anywhere else. The ship can accommodate up to 144 passengers, but our cruise had only 104. With approximately 100 crew and expedition staff, the passenger to crew ration was nearly 1:1. One advantage of an expedition cruise is that there is no set ...
The cruise experience was disappointing. While being in Antarctica was fabulous, so many things were poorly executed before and during the cruise that it seriously detracted from what should have been an incredible experience. From our initial booking when we were forced to upgrade at our cost because they gave away the cabin we had previously held, to not correctly recording bed preferences, to ...
This was our first Lindblad-National Geographic expedition. It will probably be our last.
Before our expedition, we received luggage tags and name badges in a nice electronic accessories bag. Check-in for the expedition was at the Crown Plaza hotel in San Pedro, not at the pier. I had called the hotel to arrange parking and they told me it was only available if one was staying overnight at ...
This small ship, staffed with experienced naturalists, explored many nooks and crannies of SE Alaska. This trip was all about the rugged beauty of the Alaska coastline, experiencing the wildlife, sometimes close enough to touch, but observing from safe distances. The staff naturalists were expert re history, terrain, wildlife, and native residents. The staff even included a photographer to help ...
I can't say enough good about the ship and crew, but the opposite is true of Lindblad's office and marketing. The result was a trip that I can't recommend.
The first issue is the misleading booking - their idea of 'business class' air is a plane that has seats. We paid for business class and ended up with economy and partial premium economy.
Courtesy and responsiveness by the support ...
Lindblad & National Geographic excursions provide a dependable and high quality experience. Their knowledgeable staff are excellent at informing guests of what they will, and have encountered, and are always encouraging us to ask questions.
We had several excursions captained by native people who took us close to Gray whales in the Magdalena Bay. We witnessed whales literally swimming a few ...
I had never been on a cruise and am delighted that the Lindblad/NatGeo trip on Seabird was my first. I could not have asked for a better experience. Everyone who worked on the cruise was amazing. Each person made me feel like I was the most important person on the boat. The food was like eating at a five star restaurant. The outings, which were included were great! I almost got to pat a gray whale ...
Galapagos is a famous destination, however the experience you live and remember has a lot to do on how you travel.
It is a whole new level, another world opens when you cruise the Galapagos Islands on board National Geographic Islander II.
Detailed service, exquisite food, several expedition choices, superb accommodations and a team of naturalists that makes you enjoy the wonders of the ...
A close encounter with the wild. If you love adventure, learning and some ability leveled activity then this trip is for you. Knowledgeable expedition leaders, photographers and presenters are the value added to this trip. The accessibility to the staff increases your learning experience. Loved being among the whales, kayaking the mangroves, birding and selected hiking to view plant habitats and ...
We are just back from our breathtaking trip with this amazing company and ship from Antarctica.
The Maturalists and the whole Crew were kind, friendly and helpful. We enjoyed every moment.
The cabins are very comfortable and well organized. Clean and you get a water bottle so nobody waste plastic.
The base camp is easy to get in and off the ship for the excursions.
The polar plunge ...