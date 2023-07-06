The ship, a motorsailer, was built in 2004, renovated in 2012 and refit with a redecorated main bar and lounge in 2015.

Panorama II is sailing16 consecutive departures in Cuba from December 2016 through March 2017. Each sailing is seven nights long and includes a three-night pre-cruise stay at the Hotel Nacional de Cuba in Havana. Lindblad has chartered the ship for the 2018 season as well.

All cabins offer a view; upper- and main-deck cabins have full windows, while lower-deck cabins offer portholes. Category 1 and 2 cabins are located on the lower deck; Category 3 cabins are on the main deck; and Category 4 cabins are located on the sun deck (upper deck). All beds face the window. Cabins range from 100 to 172 square feet and include private bathrooms, a TV, room phone, safe, mini-fridge and individual climate control. Rooms are styled with wood trim and rich fabrics in bold blue.

Public areas include a lounge with sofas, a bar and a small library. The bar and lounge are located on the main deck.

The restaurant is on the lower deck. If the weather is agreeable, meals might be served alfresco on the sun deck.

The sun deck aft offers both open deck space and covered areas for lounging. A swimming platform is located on the lower deck, and a dip is a refreshing afternoon option when conditions permit.

Members of the Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic team join passengers onboard for every departure; these include local Cuban artists, naturalists, musicians and more. Cultural specialists and a certified photo instructor are also onboard.