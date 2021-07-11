"I think it merits repeating that the crew was amazing and really did their best with the limits given, one time a zodiac driver even went out of her way to take us to a location where a bear had been seen on the shore earlier when we were supposed to be doing something else.Before I continue, I do want to point out that I understand that wildlife is going to do what it wants, there's never any guarantee of seeing it, and I get that's it's a possibility of going on an entire cruise and not seeing much of anything and that's no one's fault...."Read More
Spirit_Bear
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 30s
Filters
1-10 of 21 Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Venture Cruise Reviews
This was our first Lindblad-National Geographic expedition. It will probably be our last.
Before our expedition, we received luggage tags and name badges in a nice electronic accessories bag. Check-in for the expedition was at the Crown Plaza hotel in San Pedro, not at the pier. I had called the hotel to arrange parking and they told me it was only available if one was staying overnight at ...
This small ship, staffed with experienced naturalists, explored many nooks and crannies of SE Alaska. This trip was all about the rugged beauty of the Alaska coastline, experiencing the wildlife, sometimes close enough to touch, but observing from safe distances. The staff naturalists were expert re history, terrain, wildlife, and native residents. The staff even included a photographer to help ...
Lindblad is the gold standard by which all travel companies should be judged. This was my 5th trip with them, and I look forward to the next one. Yes, there's a price tag that goes with it, but I have never regretted one penny spent. Despite the weather/wind disrupting the final day's itinerary, the expedition team worked very hard to create alternate activities that would not be impacted by the ...
This was our first Linblad cruise and we can’t wait to go again. We sailed in the Gulf of California on this trip. We have been on about 30 cruises, one other being an expedition cruise, and this was definitely one of our top experiences.
The ship was well designed and clean. Transportation to and from the ship was seamless. We had a cabin with 2 large windows on deck 2. There was lots of ...
My Expectations were blown away on board NG Venture in the Sea of Cortez. I had no idea this destination was so accessible and most of all beautiful. This itinerary is 100% expedition with no set agenda, simply exploring which made it that much more interesting. I love the Lindblad Staff, they are wonderful and have such passion to share. Loretto is charming and just 2.5 hours nonstop from DFW ...
National Geographic and Linblad have teamed up to offer amazing adventures to untouched places on earth. If you want to get off the grid (you can have excellent wifi if you need it) and not see a car or a building for a week you should sign up now!
These are adventures not cruises. We got to hike and snorkel and take zodiac cruises every day to view and experience pristine natural areas. The ...
I chose this trip specifically because I am passionate about nature, specifically bears. It's one of my dreams to see a spirit bear in person, and that's why this trip stood out to me. Cliff note summary here if you don't want to read the entire review: ship/crew/food was excellent, activities and wildlife viewing was not.
Pre-boarding communication wasn't great. We were supposed to receive a ...
We chose this trip as it was billed as 'active' and showed much promise. Wow were we disappointed.
First off be aware that NatGeo cruises are expensive. Very. So hey attract a primarily elderly clientele. I'm in my sixties and was one of the youngest passengers. As a result the movement of people is slow. Painfully slow. Getting on and off zodiacs and shore is a real chore.
This was ...
I chose this Baja cruise bc I am interested in whales and dream of seeing them up close in beautiful settings. I had cruised to Antarctica w Lindblad and enjoyed it 3-4 years ago.
In Antarctica we did at least 2 expeditions a day. This Baja cruise we had far fewer and far shorter expeditions. On this cruise it was about one per day. Also the expeditions were usually short 1-2 hours: ...
We did the Inside Passage trip. We chose this trip mainly because of Glacier Bay and this one location made the whole trip worth it. Overall, the scenery and wildlife on this trip cannot be beat. However, I was very disappointed in the organization and planning of this trip. For as expensive as this trip is, I do believe that the customers deserve more.
The trip started in Sitka. The transport ...