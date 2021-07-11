Review for a Mexican Riviera Cruise on National Geographic Venture

This was our first Linblad cruise and we can’t wait to go again. We sailed in the Gulf of California on this trip. We have been on about 30 cruises, one other being an expedition cruise, and this was definitely one of our top experiences. The ship was well designed and clean. Transportation to and from the ship was seamless. We had a cabin with 2 large windows on deck 2. There was lots of ...