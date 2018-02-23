A close encounter with the wild. If you love adventure, learning and some ability leveled activity then this trip is for you. Knowledgeable expedition leaders, photographers and presenters are the value added to this trip. The accessibility to the staff increases your learning experience. Loved being among the whales, kayaking the mangroves, birding and selected hiking to view plant habitats and ...
The cruise was supposed to go through Hell's Canyon on the Snake River, then National Geographic just left that part of the voyage out, and instead took travelers to a farm market! Wow, big deal, and a big disappointment. Of course there was no refund for the missing part of the voyage. Seeing Hell's Canyon was why we booked the trip in the first place. The worst part of the trip was the lack ...
The whale watching was amazing but we only went out 2 hours a day? We came to see whales, I expected to go out morning and afternoon. We were on a boat which was brought back 30 minutes earlier than the others. Why?
There was a lot of down time. I thought we would be going out more than once a day to look at the whales. I was expecting more time out on the water.
I would have liked more ...
I chose this cruise because I have traveled with NG/Lindblad before and wanted to see Costa Rica with this group of naturalists etc. The timing was right for my daughter and I to travel together. we were looking forward to seeing the wildlife primarily. Unfortunately, the brochure which specifically promotes seeing sloths in the wild was a total misrepresentation. I was told by the naturalists ...
National Geographic/Lindblad put together an amazing cruise of the Inside Passage of Alaska from Sitka to Juneau. The logistics were well done, and the pre-cruise tour of Sitka was very good, especially the Raptor center and the Totem Trail. By far the best thing about a Nat Geo/Lindblad cruise is the outstanding staff. The naturalists are very knowledgeable and easy to talk to, it is amazing ...
We chose this trip because we always wanted to see the Channel Islands as they are a National Park. This cruise was a great way to see several of the islands. ( Just to let you know, you need to add Channel Islands to your list of choices for where did I go). I like the way they are several choices for your daily excursions, hard, moderate, and easy. I did think the fall was a barren time of ...
The opportunity to see Alaska's natural beauty and wildlife up close is what distinguishes Lindblad/Nat Geo cruises from all others. The naturalists, with their extensive knowledge about Alaskan fauna, flora, and wildlife, as well as the guest speakers that were invited to speak, made the cruise all the more meaningful in so many ways. Having a Nat Geo certified photographer on board was a bonus ...
We heard nothing but great reviews from people we know who have cruised with Linblad National Geographic. Now we will add to them!
We found the Sea Lion ship just the right size (60 guests) with plenty of space to watch for wildlife outside, relax in the lounge with a beverage, edit photos and dine among new friends. Our cabin was perfectly comfortable.
The dining experience was ...
We chose this cruise because we had heard about it from many previous guests on this trip and because we really wanted to see whales in Baja. After taking this trip, we now understand why people love it and why they return year after year.
We have traveled with National Geographic/Lindblad several times in the past, so we knew that this would be a good trip. As is our experience, the captain ...
We've been on 3 Nat Geo/Lindblad (NGL) trips and this was by far the most disappointing. This was recommended to us from many who were on the Epic Galapagos trip as a "must". So we were looking forward to this. Disappointment starts with the title of the trip. Among the Great Whales really should have been "Among the Gray Whales. The title implied that we would see many types of whales when in ...