Entertainment & Activities

It's fair to say that the entertainment is positively wild. Dolphins, Dall's porpoises and Steller sea lions might be the opening act for superstar fin, orca or humpback whales. In between these celebrity appearances, passengers convene in the lounge to listen to naturalists lecture on marine mammals, regional flora and geology, even the cruising region's cultural diversity. The photo instructor offers tips to improve passengers' wildlife and scenery shots, as well as hands-on help with individual cameras. ("Where do I find the running man setting?") During our sailing, the underwater specialist made several dives so the rest of us could watch footage of Alaska's colorful marine life from the warm, dry lounge.

Guest lecturers might come onboard in port. On our cruise, we were treated to a talk on humpback whales by the director of the Alaska Whale Foundation, as well as a presentation on indigenous culture by a Tlingit interpreter from the Glacier Bay area.

By night, in the absence of TV and DVDs, passengers read, play cards and chat in the lounge. The ship doesn't offer musical or cultural entertainment onboard.

Sea Lion is outfitted with a nifty array of equipment that Jacques Cousteau would admire, including a hydrophone to eavesdrop on marine mammals, underwater cameras and video microscopes. A "bow cam" and "splash cam" also record the underwater scene.

Expeditions aboard Sea Lion are fairly active, centered on hiking, kayaking and (in warmer climes) snorkeling. The vast majority of excursions are included in the cruise fare, except for occasional special offerings, such as a glacier flightseeing trip in Alaska; this first-come, first-served trip could accommodate only a few passengers, and it cost a few hundred dollars per person. A variety of hikes are offered -- from slower-paced, interpretive walks to moderate jaunts and power "less talk, more walk" hikes. Water bottles are a must, and walking sticks (available on the ship) help along rocky terrain. Colorful kayaks (12 tandems and 8 singles) are launched from shore.

On Central America itineraries, snorkels, masks and fins are available onboard. The Columbia and Snake rivers itinerary is Sea Lion's least active, largely due to the older demographic it attracts.