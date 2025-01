Review for a Alaska Cruise on National Geographic Sea Bird

The weather was for the most part perfect. Only wildlife we saw was eagle, a distance whale. Don't go to see wildlife. If you want to hike in mud it's perfect. If you need to Kayak ,ride on a zodiac this is your trip. Food was terrible. Almost all cruises now make accommodations for Vegan or vegetarian but their food they prepared was so bad I had to go back to eating food I did not want to eat. ...