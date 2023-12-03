This cruise was a cross between a scientific expedition and a yacht. Absolutely a first class affair to a very special part of the world unlike anywhere else. The ship can accommodate up to 144 passengers, but our cruise had only 104. With approximately 100 crew and expedition staff, the passenger to crew ration was nearly 1:1. One advantage of an expedition cruise is that there is no set ...
We are just back from our breathtaking trip with this amazing company and ship from Antarctica.
The Maturalists and the whole Crew were kind, friendly and helpful. We enjoyed every moment.
The cabins are very comfortable and well organized. Clean and you get a water bottle so nobody waste plastic.
The base camp is easy to get in and off the ship for the excursions.
The polar plunge ...
Oh My God, what a trip. This was our first time on a Lindblad expedition and definitely will not be our last. I cannot say enough good things about our trip to Antarctica on the National Geographic Resolution. A top notch ship with a top notch crew and staff. The ship was out of this world with comfortable accommodations, delicious food, and very educational excursions and lectures.
We ...
This was my 8th trip with Lindblad Expediitions and it did not dissapoint. Communicaiton from beginning to end was flawless. The transfers from the airport to hotels and ship were seamless. The beauty of Antarctia was amazing, however it was the staff and naturalists who made the trip exceptional. Captain Heidi and Expedition Leader Andy planned very effectively around any weather concerns, ...
Our enthusiasm to go Antarctica was high — we couldn’t wait to see the ice, the penguins, whales, and other wildlife — and our hopes were more than met: the place is beautiful almost beyond words, and its fragility is a reminder to all of us to be better stewards of our planet. But the crew and staff of the NG Resolution made our trip even better than we anticipated. They took immense care with ...
We are not cruise people but are intrepid trailers. To say we were delighted by the attention and care of every detail of our expedition would be a sore understatement.The ship was spectacular- every detail from the way the closets were laid out to the comfort and amenities of the common areas was super thoughtful and clever and luxurious in an understated, tasteful way. The down-to -earth ...
The Lindblad Nat Geo Resolution is a well designed boat with an exceptional crew and knowledgeable expedition guides. From the moment of boarding the boat to disembarkation, the service is excellent. The bar, dining area, reading room, sauna and gym have excellent viewing windows. Outdoor decks have heated seating areas. The rooms and bathrooms are spacious. Superb dining staff. Great food ...
We loved the Resolution!
We chose the ship because it seemed like the best option for really seeing Antarctica, while still having a bit of comfort. The Resolution surpassed expectations on all counts.
The ship itself is small and tough enough to get you to places other ships can’t. But still large enough to have amenities like a spa, 2 hot tubs, a science hub, a library and spacious common ...
This was my first trip with Lindblad, but it will not be my last. It was an incredible experience. Both the destination and the ship. The Expedition Staff and Naturalists were very well experienced in their fields and gave amazing talks every day. In the morning they would tell you what you will see and then give a wrap-up of the day’s activities in the evening.
The coolest thing is that the ...
Antarctica is a stunning, incredible place, and the Resolution is an amazing ship. It is able to get you to places you absolutely cannot go with other cruise lines. We left Ushuaia in front of a bad storm, and the Resolution raced through the Drake Passage and stayed ahead of the storm, saving many passengers a lot of discomfort. Since there was bad weather in the Weddell Sea, the decision was ...