Review for a Antarctica Cruise on National Geographic Resolution

This was my first trip with Lindblad, but it will not be my last. It was an incredible experience. Both the destination and the ship. The Expedition Staff and Naturalists were very well experienced in their fields and gave amazing talks every day. In the morning they would tell you what you will see and then give a wrap-up of the day’s activities in the evening. The coolest thing is that the ...