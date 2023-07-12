Food on National Geographic Resolution is surprisingly diverse, considering the size of the ship and the line’s approach to food, which emphasizes sustainability. The ship offers three restaurants, and no matter where you eat, the food is excellent: perfectly prepared, wonderfully portioned and often a bit on the adventurous side. We were especially fond of the international flair, which ranged from Japanese to Thai and even Mexican. You’ll never be bored with the selection, and you’ll always want to save room for dessert. Room service isn’t available.

Restaurants on National Geographic Resolution

Two Seven Zero: Two Seven Zero is the main restaurant onboard, and it can easily accommodate the entire ship’s manifest. Located aft on Deck 5, Two Seven Zero is light and bright with windows surrounding the entire space.

It’s open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Breakfast is served buffet style, while all other meals offer plated service. It’s the only restaurant where you can get hot breakfast, like omelets, pancakes or eggs Benedict. Lunch offers a nice variety of dishes, like fish tacos, Japanese sandwiches and curries of all sorts. There’s always a daily sandwich and pasta, and grilled chicken breast and salad are always available.

At breakfast or lunch, you’ll need to pick your evening meal; this is done to help cut down on food waste. The evening’s menu is posted outside the dining room, and you mark down your choice on a sheet of paper. A popular option is to order half portions, giving you the opportunity to try more dishes without feeling guilty about overeating or wasting.

Tupaia: Tupaia, is open for breakfast and lunch, and it serves lighter fare. This one is especially popular on days when the scenery is vibrant and wildlife is popping. At breakfast, you can pick from a variety of cold items, while lunch always offers a salad and fish combo as well as a sandwich or something slightly heartier.

Cook’s Nook: This is a chef’s table approach that is available by invitation only, though on longer sailings, every passenger will be invited to the dinner at least once. It takes place at a long table in Tupaia. This multicourse experience focuses on sustainability, and the dishes are made using scraps that otherwise might have been thrown away after prepping for other meals. Wine flows freely, and the chef gives a detailed explanation of each course. It’s a special, fun and sophisticated experience that passengers on our sailing universally loved.

Grill: Once a sailing, weather permitting, the Grill is open on Deck 8, and chef's cook up favorites like burgers, hot dogs and grilled fish, along with an array of sides. In great weather, this is an outdoor meal, where guests might grab blankets and dine al fresco. On our sailing, the weather never really worked out, so they moved the experience indoors, to the Two Seven Zero.

Dietary Restrictions on National Geographic Resolution

National Geographic Resolution does an excellent job with accommodating dietary restrictions, and it starts with the staff having a strong understanding of the various needs guests might have. Menus are clearly marked to show which items are vegan or vegetarian, or contain gluten or dairy. They also show where other options might be available. (For example, a brownie was the dessert one day, but there was an option that was gluten free and another that was dairy free, so our whole table was able to indulge.) Toasters and fryers for gluten-free items are used in the kitchen. An array of milks – oat, almond and cow's – are available at coffee stations and in the restaurants.

Tip: Days where a buffet is offered for lunch (like the Grill day or a pizza-buffet offering) can be tricky for cross-contamination. If you see a buffet on the horizon, check in with the chef on what is coming and work with the team to pre-select your choices.