What to Expect in Cabins on National Geographic Resolution

Cabins on National Geographic Resolution fall into one of three categories: outside (featuring a window but now balcony), veranda and suite. All cabins, regardless of category, on National Geographic Resolution include two twin beds that can be combined to form one queen. (An exception to this is the solo cabin, which has a twin bed.)

All cabins also have a desk with chair, couch or chair, small table, interactive TV, closet, safe, minibar and plenty of outlets and USB ports for charging. (Note: U.S. plugs are used, but all outlets are 220 volts, higher than is recommended for small items like electric toothbrushes and curling irons, both of which could short out the electricity if plugged in.) Rooms feature tablets that guests can use while onboard. While most cabins feature a balcony, the least-expensive staterooms are the 17 outside cabins with windows, all of which are on Deck 4.

A number of National Geographic Resolution cabins can accommodate three passengers, thanks to an additional berth (the sofa), though there are no adjoining cabins. The ship also doesn’t offer accessible cabins, though cruisers with disabilities are less likely to book because of the adventurous nature of the voyage and its itineraries.

For a deeper look at picking a cruise cabin, read our feature on choosing a stateroom.

Suites and Balcony Cabins on National Geographic Resolution

Most of the cabins on National Geographic Resolution feature balconies, which are spacious and include two chairs and a table, as well as a hammock. Having a balcony on an expedition cruise is a must for many, as it gets you quickly outside to see what nature is serving up to you. There isn’t really a bad option when it comes to balcony cabins, as they’re virtually the same no matter which deck you pick.

All of the suites are located on Deck 7. The ship has eight two-room suites that include large walk-in closets, oversized bathrooms with bathtubs and giant balconies. These top-end suites come with additional amenities, including an espresso machine and Bluetooth speaker. They include a living room space that has an L-shaped couch. There’s one junior suite that essentially is the same as the regular suite, except it doesn’t have the walk-in closet or big bathroom. This unusual room is different because it has to accommodate a crew elevator shaft.

Suite guests get first invites to spend the night in the ship’s igloos, welcome gifts upon embarkation, priority booking for spa treatments and complimentary laundry service.

Cabin Bathrooms on National Geographic Resolution

Except for the suites, all cabin bathrooms on National Geographic Resolution are identical. Bathrooms have a small vanity with shelving, built in hand soap dispenser, toilet, mirror and glass-enclosed shower. Showers have a rainfall shower head and a handheld option, which has a nice strong spray. Toiletries, from Lather, come in large pump bottles mounted in the shower.

Cabins to Avoid on National Geographic Resolution

National Geographic Resolution sails exotic itineraries to the Arctic and Antarctica, both of which can be seasick-inducing depending on conditions. If you’re someone who gets seasick or fears you might, avoid cabins on higher decks or those that are far forward or aft, which are more prone to motion. (Read more about picking the right cabin for you.)

Cruise Critic Cabin Picks

Budget: The outside cabins on Deck 4 are comfortable and well-appointed. Plus, they’re stable and don’t get the motion you might find in other cabins higher up.

Family: If you can, grab that junior suite, which has the room of the full suite without the price tag.

For the views: You can’t go wrong with a balcony. Stepping out onto your balcony with your binoculars are a great way to start your day.

Splurge: Book a suite for the ultimate indulgence. A hot bath after a day hiking in polar climates is tough to beat.

Solo: Duh. Book a solo cabin.