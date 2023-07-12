Entertainment & Activities

Expedition Experiences on National Geographic Resolution

Expedition on National Geographic Resolution is a major reason people book this trip. The ratio of expedition guide-to-passenger tends to be favorable, with a variety of naturalist and specialists among the teams. The guides are essential to your experience.

You’ll reach shore on Zodiacs piloted by the expedition team. In some cases, you’ll simply take a Zodiac tour, and your experience will be heavily influenced by the person you’re riding with. For example, all passengers on our sailing did the same Zodiac tour of the same island, but we had an expert on birds piloting our boat, while another group had an expert on geology piloting theirs. We came back with two wildly different experiences, though both were excellent.

Tip: Pay attention to the specialties of your guides when they first are introduced on Day 1. This way, you can align your experiences with your preferences. Ask before boarding if you wish to be paired with a specific guide.

If you make a landing in a location, you’ll often have several options, from a lighter photo tour to a strenuous no-stops-allowed hike. Guides make their best guesses at distances and elevation gains, but in some cases, they’re visiting a spot for the first time, too, so understand it’s an estimate.

When they say strenuous, they mean it, so know your capabilities and limits. On our Arctic sailing, we took on a 3-mile steep scramble up a moss-covered mountain and climbed slippery stone-faces, among other activities. All paid off with incredible views. We did have a couple of guests early on who might have misjudged their abilities, but we found, for the most part, cruisers were pretty self-aware. Guides on the photo tours are expert photographers who will help guests get their best shots, with tips from everything from exposure settings to shooting with a smartphone.

Wildlife viewing from the ship is an expedition itself, and usually, there will be an announcement from the captain or expedition team saying where to look and what you’ll see. The expedition team will be around to answer questions or point you in the right direction if something is particularly difficult to see. They get as excited as guests do in spotting animals, but don’t be afraid to ask for a turn at the spotting scope or for help targeting your binoculars.

Tip: Keep your binoculars with you at all times; you never know when you’ll need them to spot a polar bear or fin whale off in the distance.

Once a cruise, conditions permitting, guests can participate in a polar plunge, diving into the icy polar waters for the reward of bragging rights (and a cool patch). Many guests participate in this gonzo ritual (but check with your doctor ahead of time if this is safe for you).

Expedition Gear on National Geographic Resolution

For its cold-weather sailings, Lindblad provides parkas for guests to keep. Other items, like waterproof pants, boots, scoping hiking poles and the like are available for rental, but they do come with a fairly steep cost. (Boots on our sailing were $90, and pants were $60.) This caught us a bit by surprise, as these items are often included in the cost of your fare with other expedition lines. Gear can be stored in the ship’s mudroom (called Base Camp), so you don’t need to bring wet or dirty items back to your cabin. Each guest gets a locker in the mudroom, so you can quickly identify your gear.

Additionally, a few pairs of binoculars can be found throughout the ship for guests to use, but if having binoculars is a must for you, bring your own.

One of the things that sets Lindblad apart from other cruise lines is its camera rental policy. Guests can try out camera equipment from OM Digital (formerly Olympus) for free. They also will get a discount on future purchases with OM Digital by providing their booking information. While there is no charge, there is a strict, “you break it, you buy it” policy.

Zodiacs and Kayaks on National Geographic Resolution

National Geographic Resolution doesn’t have any of the big toys that other cruise lines have, like helicopters or submersibles, but it has a fleet of 15 Zodiacs that get you to shore or take you on tours. You’re assigned a group on your first day, and you go down to load the Zodiacs when your group name is called.

You’ll board the Zodiacs from the side of the ship, and while the process is generally pretty easy for people who don’t have mobility concerns, it can be difficult for those who do. Rough waters further complicate the process. Guides are trained in keeping guests safe and work to make sure you know how to get in and out, and help you throughout. By the end of your cruise, you’ll be a pro at it.

Kayaking is another option, and Lindblad uses inflatable two-person kayaks on National Geographic Resolution. Unlike some other expedition lines, there is no additional cost to kayak; you simply need to sign up, attend a safety briefing and hop in if there’s space. You load into kayaks from a platform, which is a seamless experience.

On our sailing, we were able to kayak three times but were a little surprised to find kayaking wasn’t a guided experience. We got into our kayak and were on our own to explore. While we’re often independent travelers, we actually would have preferred a tour guide who could tell us what we were seeing, explain the formation of the glacier or feeding habits of the guillemots we watched plunge fishing.

Tip: If you’re new to kayaking or it’s been a while since you’ve done it, this might not be the right experience for you. You’ll receive little instruction beyond safety information, and it can be challenging to maneuver through glacial waters among the bergy bits.

Theater and Lectures on National Geographic Resolution

All of the lectures on National Geographic Resolution take place in the Ice Lounge, located on Deck 6. The room has a large bar, photo studio and self-serve coffee and tea bar. In the middle is a circle where lecturers stand, and all seating faces the circle. There isn’t really a bad seat in the house. Multiple TVs of all sizes are positioned near the seats so photos and reference materials can accompany the lecture.

You’ll have at least one lecture each day, and more on sea days, where you don’t leave the ship. Topics range from animals found in the region to climate change and photo tips. In the evening, you’ll have a recap of the day’s events, a look ahead to the next day and bite-sized mini lectures.

One of our favorite lectures was on photography: Passengers submitted photos they took, and National Geographic photographers offered tips on making them better, either through different shooting techniques or in post-production. It was so popular, they scheduled a second session. We also liked the cultural lectures from our guide from Greenland, who talked about its Inuit population, history and tradition. And of course, a lecture on the polar bear was perfect for our sailing.

It's worth noting that many expedition lines focus only on the animals and geologic formations, so the addition of a cultural specialist made a noticeably positive impact on our sailing, and we looked forward to talking to this guide from Greenland time and again.

Daily Things to Do on National Geographic Resolution

A cruise on National Geographic Resolution is all about the wildlife and being out in it, so there’s little activity onboard outside of the lectures. Guests tend to hang out near windows, perhaps reading or playing cards and games on their own. The ship has a good library with an excellent selection of books, and there are some games and jigsaw puzzles, as well. It also has a Science Hub, which wasn’t used on our sailing – in fact, none of the expedition guides we spoke with had seen it used at all. The mysterious space is just off the library and houses several computer screens.

Tea time is offered every day, and sometimes it’s a pretty big affair, with waffles or sausages, among other appetite-crushing foods. Most days, it is a nice spread that includes cookies, tarts and sandwiches.

All of the day’s activities are listed on the daily program, which is available online, or on the TV or tablet in your cabin. You can request a paper copy as well. The program serves more as a general guide; lectures often pop up, and landings might be organized that weren’t planned for based on conditions and opportunity.

Nightlife on National Geographic Resolution

Our cruise was a tale of two weeks. During the first week, National Geographic Resolution offered few nighttime activities. Guests were left on their own most nights. The second week, we had excellent post-dinner activities, including photo critiques, a movie and a crew show that was fun for staff and passenger alike. We would have loved come consistency, as dinner, no matter where you dined, usually concluded by 9, and we were left at times hoping for more.

There is one piano onboard, in The Den on Deck 8, but no entertainers were on our sailing. The piano is for guests to play, and we loved hearing the talent of our fellow travelers. (Expedition sailings are not known for their nightlife, so entertainment wasn’t really missed.)

National Geographic Resolution Bars and Lounges

The ship only has two lounges, and they were equally popular with guests on our sailing. The bigger, better-stocked bar is the Ice Lounge, which is open all day. The bar in The Den is smaller and really open only at mealtime. It’s smaller but stocked just fine for meal needs, with wine, beer, soda and spirits.

All drinks are included in your cruise fare, though you’ll pay extra for bottles of wine. We loved that the ship had collected craft beers from the region we were sailing, including the world’s northernmost craft brewery, in Svalbard.

Service, no matter where you imbibe, is excellent and fast. Waitstaff will make suggestions based on your tastes, and there’s even a drink of the day offered at cocktail hour each night.