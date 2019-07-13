"The first day during one of these briefings the captain told us that if we had symptoms of covid we should not test because "it's basically just a cold now" apparently if you test positive both Panama and Costa Rica have a mandatory no-fly quarantine although the ship does not have a quarantine policy.Most days had a briefing both before and after dinner recapping that day and discussing a plan for the next one...."Read More
Overall this cruise was great. Our cruise was at the end of December/beginning of January and most people on the cruise were traveling as members of various multi-generational families. There is little in the way of onboard activities but the expeditions and naturalist team are great!
Before the trip we were picked up at the airport and taken via shuttle to the ship, during the bus journey a ...
I wrote this review a year ago and sent the feedback to Nat Geo/Lindblad. I waited before posting here to give them a chance to respond to my feedback. I never heard from them. Posting publicly to help others be better informed than we were. This is for the sailing 07/30/2023.
From a wildlife perspective, Linblad delivered! We had multiple sightings of orcas, humpbacks, bears, goats, sea ...
This was our first Lindblad and first cruise of any kind. Ships was a nice size with <100 guests. Easy to get around it. I would put the median age at 70+. The canal was the draw for us and we were not disappointed. It was an amazing process! Bottom Line: we really liked the trip met some nice people and enjoyed the wildlife
Pre-Trip
- Easy to book, some back and forth on air travel. ...
My wife and I are experienced adventure travelers who have visited many parts of the developed and developing world. We have cruised to Antarctica and the Galapagos on Silversea, but decided to try Lindblad because of the smaller size of the Quest. We booked cabin 309, which turned out to be adjacent to the mechanical room and over the engine (which was not disclosed when we booked). The room ...
After doing substantial research, including talking extensively to a Lindblad employee who had been on this trip, we chose this "expedition" to see as much of the Belize reef as possible. However, we did much less snorkeling than expected and only some of what we saw was worthwhile.
Our first day of snorkeling was cancelled due to supposedly windy conditions at the reef. Instead we were ...
Day 1: Met at airport for charter to Puerto Barries. Overall pretty easy process. We did have issue with security line timing, and interesting to learn the guide with us didnt know Spanish, so was unable to communicate with the official, however all was resolved.
Immigrations was a nightmare, partially because 2 minutes before our flights took off, our tour group starting handing out numerous ...
My travel bucket list had long included the Panama Canal, both for its continuing commercial importance but also because of its historic engineering importance. It was the chance to see the canal that directed me to this trip. We traversed the Canal at night, a pattern that I thought might be a disappointment; it was quite the opposite as the canal is well lighted and one can see the operations ...
We spent much more money and had much less value than we have on other cruises. The food was mediocre at best. They charge for WIFI and do not include even house wine during cocktail hour/briefings. The cabins were fine and the ship appeared clean. However, for the cost, the expectation is high. They seem to pin most of their value on the on-board naturalists. They were fine, and the ...
I joined this cruise as part of a family reunion and had no hand in picking this particular voyage. I also didn't pay for it! Nice deal! As this is my first cruise, I don't have a point of comparison and so may be unfairly critical.
Ship: well-designed, relaxed but somewhat luxurious feel to it. They have a great sustainability effort throughout, giving you a NatGeo water bottle with refill ...
Lindblad and National Geographic do an amazing job! We had a family of 17 with several young children. Everyone on the ship went out of their way to make sure we were all having an amazing time. The hotel manager was constantly asking what food he could make for the kids. The pastry chef is truly gifted and an anniversary cake he made was one of the best cakes I have ever eaten. The naturalist on ...