Review for a North America River Cruise on National Geographic Quest

We spent much more money and had much less value than we have on other cruises. The food was mediocre at best. They charge for WIFI and do not include even house wine during cocktail hour/briefings. The cabins were fine and the ship appeared clean. However, for the cost, the expectation is high. They seem to pin most of their value on the on-board naturalists. They were fine, and the ...