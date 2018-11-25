Quality of crew, except expedition leader, was outstanding...itinerary blasé...naturalists excellent, food outstanding...but knowing what we know now, would not recommend this itinerary to NZ. Fairly uninteresting...ship is outstanding, crew excellent...cabin service outstanding. This was the least interesting of any Lindblad/Nat Geo trip we've been on...hope they find better things to do with ...
Woudl you like to go where only a handful of people can go? Her eis an itinerary thatis truly unique.
The Nat Geo Lindblad Orion is sailing the Subantarctic region, combined with the visiting coastal New Zealand.
The Subantarctic Islands are the least talked about regions in the world, yet hold a Unesco site and breeding colonies of the rarest Penguins in the world.
The experience is ...
We came to Singapore few days before, to enjoy the most expensive city in the world. On the day before embarking the Orion we met with the other fellow cruisers and actually a couple of them we knew from before. It was a treat to see them again after so many years. Me and Pat were enjoying a couple of Lindblad cruises, even before when it was National Geographic. In the past few years we have been ...
I have been with Lindblad for many years now and this was my first trip on a beautiful expedition vessel Orion. I love every bit of it. Great expedition team, amazing Captain Alex and his crew.
Hotel services, such as service, culinary, housekeeping were amazing. Stretch class in the morning, followed by a very nice outdoor breakfast, possible landing or a presentation in the lounge. Lunch in ...
Antarctica has been my dream for years. I researched every type of tour operator before deciding on National Geographic Orion. It is a small luxury ship, where they have the ability to get everyone off the ship for multiple daily excursions. There were a dozen naturalists aboard who gave daily lectures on everything from photography to killer whales. Every detail was thought out and implemented to ...
This was on my husband's bucket list, not mine. I was afraid of the Drake Passage and didn't really want to go. It turned out to be the best adventure of our lives! We started in Santiago, Chile with the pre-cruise wine tasting tour. This included a trip around Santiago the first day, three vineyards over the next two days, a lunch we cooked at one vineyard, and two gourmet dinners in ...
This was our 7th adventure cruise with Lindblad and the 4th on the Orion. We chose this trip because it was to a very different part of the world and it was on the Orion which is our favourite Lindblad ship. There are only 100 guests so it is easy to get to know many others
We were not disappointed. We were able to visit some very unique Russian locations and meet some amazing local people who ...
We have traveled with NatGeo/Lindblad on several occasions, Galapagos, Iceland, Africa (NatGeo solely), Alaska and now Wrangel Island. I had looked forward to this trip for almost 2 years. My expeditions were not met however.
Food: Plentiful and good as always.
Alcohol: Free flowing (I'm not a drinker, but it appeared it was free flowing).
Excursions: Not so great. Our first stop ...
I thought this expedition was fantastic in every respect. It was very educational with the lecturers by the naturalists and photographers. The Orion hotel staff and cruise were helpful and friendly at all times as were the naturalists and photographers. I met a fantastic group of people from many parts of the world. Antarctica was nothing short of spectacular particularly the colour of the ice ...
Cruising with Linblad/Nat Geo was as opportunity to observe wildlife on the 7th Continent while having naturalist readily available to answer questions. Captain Martin Graser and his bridge crew were readily available, friendly and professional. They were also instrumental in spotting wildlife.
We enjoyed exploring the departure cities of Santiago and Ushuaia. The cities of Sewell and ...