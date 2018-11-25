Spectacular views on board
Photo Credit: Uly - Nomad by choice
The gorgous Orion in Milford Sound
Photo Credit: Uly - Nomad by choice
Always a surprise to getting back to your cabin
Photo Credit: Uly - Nomad by choice
There were so many penguins everywhere. On land they came right up to us.
Photo Credit: 2cruiseSue
Featured Review
The best crew combined with a most gorgeous ship
"The experience is paired with a most warm and friendly crew while guided by a professional Expedition Team and Photo Crew.Yes, there is a photo team on board too...."Read More
Uly - Nomad by choice avatar

Uly - Nomad by choice

6-10 Cruises

Age 50s

Not a great itineary

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on National Geographic Orion

User Avatar
Texas traveler two
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Quality of crew, except expedition leader, was outstanding...itinerary blasé...naturalists excellent, food outstanding...but knowing what we know now, would not recommend this itinerary to NZ. Fairly uninteresting...ship is outstanding, crew excellent...cabin service outstanding. This was the least interesting of any Lindblad/Nat Geo trip we've been on...hope they find better things to do with ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2024

The best crew combined with a most gorgeous ship

Review for a Australia & New Zealand Cruise on National Geographic Orion

User Avatar
Uly - Nomad by choice
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Woudl you like to go where only a handful of people can go? Her eis an itinerary thatis truly unique. The Nat Geo Lindblad Orion is sailing the Subantarctic region, combined with the visiting coastal New Zealand. The Subantarctic Islands are the least talked about regions in the world, yet hold a Unesco site and breeding colonies of the rarest Penguins in the world. The experience is ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Nothing beats the unexpected by Liz and Pat

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on National Geographic Orion

User Avatar
LizAndPat57
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We came to Singapore few days before, to enjoy the most expensive city in the world. On the day before embarking the Orion we met with the other fellow cruisers and actually a couple of them we knew from before. It was a treat to see them again after so many years. Me and Pat were enjoying a couple of Lindblad cruises, even before when it was National Geographic. In the past few years we have been ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2022

Great cruise with few particulars

Review for a South Pacific Cruise on National Geographic Orion

User Avatar
BobFischcruiser
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I have been with Lindblad for many years now and this was my first trip on a beautiful expedition vessel Orion. I love every bit of it. Great expedition team, amazing Captain Alex and his crew. Hotel services, such as service, culinary, housekeeping were amazing. Stretch class in the morning, followed by a very nice outdoor breakfast, possible landing or a presentation in the lounge. Lunch in ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Dreams Really Do Come True

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on National Geographic Orion

User Avatar
Cprofct
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Antarctica has been my dream for years. I researched every type of tour operator before deciding on National Geographic Orion. It is a small luxury ship, where they have the ability to get everyone off the ship for multiple daily excursions. There were a dozen naturalists aboard who gave daily lectures on everything from photography to killer whales. Every detail was thought out and implemented to ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Extraordinary Journey on Orion

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on National Geographic Orion

User Avatar
2cruiseSue
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was on my husband's bucket list, not mine. I was afraid of the Drake Passage and didn't really want to go. It turned out to be the best adventure of our lives! We started in Santiago, Chile with the pre-cruise wine tasting tour. This included a trip around Santiago the first day, three vineyards over the next two days, a lunch we cooked at one vineyard, and two gourmet dinners in ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Russian Arctic and Wrangel Island

Review for a Arctic Cruise on National Geographic Orion

User Avatar
Davben58
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 7th adventure cruise with Lindblad and the 4th on the Orion. We chose this trip because it was to a very different part of the world and it was on the Orion which is our favourite Lindblad ship. There are only 100 guests so it is easy to get to know many others We were not disappointed. We were able to visit some very unique Russian locations and meet some amazing local people who ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Arctic and Russian Far East - Expensive dinner cruise with not much else

Review for a Russia River Cruise on National Geographic Orion

User Avatar
Underimpressed
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We have traveled with NatGeo/Lindblad on several occasions, Galapagos, Iceland, Africa (NatGeo solely), Alaska and now Wrangel Island. I had looked forward to this trip for almost 2 years. My expeditions were not met however. Food: Plentiful and good as always. Alcohol: Free flowing (I'm not a drinker, but it appeared it was free flowing). Excursions: Not so great. Our first stop ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

A very educational and captivating experince

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on National Geographic Orion

User Avatar
natalecutri
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

I thought this expedition was fantastic in every respect. It was very educational with the lecturers by the naturalists and photographers. The Orion hotel staff and cruise were helpful and friendly at all times as were the naturalists and photographers. I met a fantastic group of people from many parts of the world. Antarctica was nothing short of spectacular particularly the colour of the ice ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2019

Traveled with disabled person

Mesmerizing

Review for a Antarctica Cruise on National Geographic Orion

User Avatar
Tilikum
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Cruising with Linblad/Nat Geo was as opportunity to observe wildlife on the 7th Continent while having naturalist readily available to answer questions. Captain Martin Graser and his bridge crew were readily available, friendly and professional. They were also instrumental in spotting wildlife. We enjoyed exploring the departure cities of Santiago and Ushuaia. The cities of Sewell and ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2018

