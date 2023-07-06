Orion's cabins range across six categories and are all outsides with windows or balconies. Beds can be configured as two twins or one queen. All cabins sleep at least two; category 5 and 6 rooms can sleep three using a convertible sofa if required. The oval windows in categories 1, 2, 3 and 4 are large and afford expansive viewing, and Category 4 rooms also offer separate living and sleeping areas. Meanwhile, balconies in categories 5 and 6 are on Bridge Deck (Deck 5) with large French windows opening onto Juliet balconies.

All cabins and suites are appointed in smart wood-paneling, mirrors and accented features. They also each include storage closets, coat hooks and a writing/desk area. A pleasing inclusion is a North American power strip on each desk to alleviate plug/converter frustration (the plugs represent the ship's Australian heritage). While Category 3 suites and cabins have the same pricing, suites are slightly larger with extra storage space and a two-seat sofa instead of the single club chair.

The bathrooms, while not large, are attractively appointed with marble vanity tops, medicine cupboards and lots of mirrors. Showers have the slightly complicated EU water mixer that adjusts temperature and flow on separate dials. Amenities are refillable liquids instead of disposable.

All cabins and suites feature individual climate control, flat-panel TVs with movies and satellite channels, storage space, private safes, hair dryers, mini-fridges and Ethernet jacks.