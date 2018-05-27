I was so excited to go on this trip of a lifetime to someplace that I had just read about and never dreamed I would ever see in person. My two daughters selected this excrusion to celebrate many lifetime events, so I was along for the ride. However, I was overwhelmed with the level of care that we received once we joined the team at Lindblad/Nat Geo. Every aspect of this trip was well planned. ...
I chose this cruise because the brochure promised extensive activities, lots of options and a lot of time in the water. NONE of these were the case. in seven days, we had a total of 2 and a half hours in which we were allowed to swim in the water. The rest off the time we were couped up on the ship except for time when groups of ten or more walked very, very, slowly looking bat the same birds, ...
I accompanied a friend who had taken two previous Lindblad/National Geographic cruises. We both seek experiences that combine education with unique travel experiences that focus on wildlife viewing, This cruise struck that balance. The wild and remote Galapagos archipeligro is striking in its rugged beauty, and it is home to some of the most unusual birds, reptiles and other creatures of the sea ...
We boarded the National Geographic Islander as the final part of our two week long trip to Lima, Machu Picchu and parts of Ecuador. This was not our first Lindblad expedition - we had previously done one in the Sea of Cortez to see the great whale migration - so we knew what to expect. In summary:
CABIN: We booked this expedition almost a year in advance and we picked the cheapest cabin. It was ...
We took the 1 week Galapagos trip on the Islander (48 psgr capacity) as a family of 4. This is a relatively new tour for Nat Geo/Lindblad, 2 days shorter than their standard trip to accommodate people with limited vacation schedules, and we chose it primarily because it worked for the younger generation in our group (Millennials with limited vacation time). We came in with high expectations, due ...
This was a family cruise with 6 of us going. Very interested in seeing the ecology of the Islands. Lindblad/National Geographic did not disappoint. In fact, it was so incredible we will never forget! We saw so much and learned so much. A wonderful immersive experience. Thanks to the best crew EVER! They were so caring and informative. The small ship meant everyone received the same amazing ...
We booked a cruise to the Galapagos on the National Geographic Endeavor through Lindblad Travel for myself, my wife and three adult children/partners. We paid a small fortune for the trip, and yes, we had a wonderful trip to and around the Galapagos. That said, however, I would never book another cruise through Lindblad/National Geographic. The cruise is listed as 10 days, but it is actually a ...
If you are like me, you imagine a cruise is about the closest thing to hell one could imagine for a vacation. But I must say that this trip was anything but hell. It was an amazing experience.
First, the Islander only carries 48 passengers, so everything was intimate and manageable. It was more like staying in a boutique hotel that just happens to move locations overnight.
Second, the ...
We were looking for an exploration trip toGalapagos which was on my bucket list. National Geographic has an excellent reputation. A friend had gone on the Endeavor several years ago and described it as the trip of a lifetime. We choose the Islander for its size, thinking we would receive indiviualized attention. We choose the date knowing there would be less children. We elected to take the ...
We thought we would be on the trip of a lifetime with National Geographic and Lindblad Expeditions. The ship and staff onboard were wonderful.
The naturalists were a disappointment. They were very knowledgeable and full of information but their concern for the passengers left a bit to be desired. On our Kayak expedition no effort was made to make sure everyone was familiar with how to ...