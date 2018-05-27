Review for a Galapagos Cruise on National Geographic Islander

I chose this cruise because the brochure promised extensive activities, lots of options and a lot of time in the water. NONE of these were the case. in seven days, we had a total of 2 and a half hours in which we were allowed to swim in the water. The rest off the time we were couped up on the ship except for time when groups of ten or more walked very, very, slowly looking bat the same birds, ...