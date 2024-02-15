"It is a whole new level, another world opens when you cruise the Galapagos Islands on board National Geographic Islander II.Come live it on board Lindblad & National Geographic cruise in Galapagos...."Read More
Jessica Gallo
2-5 Cruises
•
Age 40s
Filters
1-1 of 1 Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Islander II Cruise Reviews
Galapagos is a famous destination, however the experience you live and remember has a lot to do on how you travel.
It is a whole new level, another world opens when you cruise the Galapagos Islands on board National Geographic Islander II.
Detailed service, exquisite food, several expedition choices, superb accommodations and a team of naturalists that makes you enjoy the wonders of the ...