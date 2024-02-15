Breakfast by the sea near Santa Cruz Island, in company of sharks, sealions, sea turtles and manta rays.
Photo Credit: Jessica Gallo
Cruising by Chinese Hat, enjoying the comfort and a billion dollar view.
Photo Credit: Jessica Gallo
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
1 review
Ratings by category
Cabins
Dining
Entertainment
Featured Review
A week in paradise
"It is a whole new level, another world opens when you cruise the Galapagos Islands on board National Geographic Islander II.Come live it on board Lindblad & National Geographic cruise in Galapagos...."Read More
1-1 of 1 Lindblad Expeditions National Geographic Islander II Cruise Reviews

User Avatar
Jessica Gallo
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Galapagos is a famous destination, however the experience you live and remember has a lot to do on how you travel. It is a whole new level, another world opens when you cruise the Galapagos Islands on board National Geographic Islander II. Detailed service, exquisite food, several expedition choices, superb accommodations and a team of naturalists that makes you enjoy the wonders of the ...
Sail Date: February 2024

