There are two main dining venues aboard National Geographic Islander II: the causal Patio Café, and the more formal Yacht Club Restaurant. Both are located on Promenade Deck 4, and both offer a sumptuous blend of international cuisines and Ecuadorian specialties.

Breakfasts and lunches are typically served in the Patio Café, while dinners are sit-down affairs in the Yacht Club Restaurant. Passengers are offered a choice of entrees, though usually just one per category: meat, fish, or vegetarian. However, these dishes are prepared with elegant flair and quality ingredients, so it's unlike you'll go hungry.

On one night, dinner is held at the Patio Café for an Ecuadorian barbecue evening. Best of all, the entire ship's complement can be seated outside on the stern-facing deck adjacent to the Café.

No restaurants onboard National Geographic Islander II come at an additional cost, and all include most alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the fare. Only premium spirits and wines incur an additional charge, which is simply billed to your onboard account.

Room service is not available aboard National Geographic Islander II.

Free Restaurants on National Geographic Islander II

The Patio Café (Deck 4): Primarily a casual breakfast and lunch venue, this bright and airy restaurant has a small indoor seating area, but passengers primarily choose to sit outside on the teak deck overlooking the ship's stern. Plenty of tables for two, four and six are situated here, and the area can seat every passenger onboard, all at once -- and that means no fighting for tables. Part buffet, part menu-driven, dishes here tend to be hearty and flavorful. Each day for breakfast and lunch, an Ecuadorian specialty is offered either as a starter, a soup, or an entrée. We found the soups, in particular, to be outstanding.

The Yacht Club Restaurant (Deck 4): Dinners are held in the Yacht Club Restaurant, just a few steps forward from the Patio Café. This cozy, intimate dining room is decked out in shades of grey, gold and navy blue, and features an open galley arrangement visible on the port side of the ship. Seating is open, and passengers are encouraged to mingle and get to know one another. Local Ecuadorian specialties rotate daily, like the Ecuadorian Highland Organic Green Salad, Hot Smoked Pork Chops, and Wild Caught Grilled Snook Fillet with Naranjilla Sauce.

Dietary Restrictions on National Geographic Islander II

Allergies and intolerances are taken seriously aboard National Geographic Islander II, with confirmation of allergies noted on passengers' bookings being communicated in person with staff upon embarkation. Our nut allergy was treated with the utmost care throughout the voyage, to the point where staff would offer to create separate desserts that were guaranteed nut-free.

The ship's culinary team also excels in its vegetarian and vegan offerings, managing to create Ecuadorian dishes that adhere to these dietary restrictions. Dishes like Charred Cauliflower Steak Walnut Pepitas Romesco and Broccoli Souffle with Wild Kale and Yellow Squash drew raves from fellow passengers, and the line offers a daily plant-based, gluten-free dessert selection at lunch and dinner.