Entertainment & Activities

Expedition Activities aboard National Geographic Islander II

Most activities take place ashore, with multiple daily expedition landings and options for guests to take part in.

Activities vary depending on weather conditions and regulations in the Galapagos, but generally, zodiac cruises and hikes are offered in nearly every landing site. These are guided by the ship's dedicated naturalists and are controlled and regulated by the government. In other words, no wandering off on your own.

Where conditions and regulations allow, passengers may also kayak, snorkel, or take part in stand-up paddleboarding. Kayaks come in both doubles and singles, though we found the singles are more prone to rolling than other types we've been in. If you're new to kayaking, grab a partner and set out in the more stable double kayaks for a better experience.

First-timers can generally go snorkeling; expedition staff will brief passengers on the conditions for all activities and advise if there are any who should not participate.

Generally speaking, passengers embarking on a Galapagos expedition should be in good health and should not have mobility issues, as everything -- even embarking the ship -- requires passengers to be able to get in and out of Zodiac rafts.

Daily Things to Do on National Geographic Islander II

When passengers aren't ashore on expeditions, briefings and lectures are held in the ship's Cove Lounge all the way forward on Deck 4. These range from presentations on the natural history of the Galapagos Islands (and its benefactor, Charles Darwin) to full blown scientific lectures presented by onboard researchers doing work in conjunction with National Geographic and the Charles Darwin Research Station in Puerto Ayora.

On the little downtime passengers will find themselves with (activities are very go-go-go all day from dawn until dusk), reading on the ship's upper sun deck or taking a nap reign supreme.

Nightlife on National Geographic Islander II

After a full day of exploration and a filling dinner, most passengers turn in early. Evening lectures or photography classes are sometimes held post-dinner over cocktails in the Cove Lounge, but really, the primary activity in the evenings aboard National Geographic Islander II tends to be nightcaps and sleep.

The ship's bartender will, however, stay in the Cove Lounge as long as there are people present, and a few groups on our sailing would hang on until around 11 p.m. before turning in.

On one evening, a wine-and-cheese night is held on the Sun Deck on Deck 5 -- a passenger favorite, particularly for those looking to sample local Ecuadorian wines and cheeses.

National Geographic Islander II Bars and Lounges

The Cove Lounge is the main watering hole aboard National Geographic Islander, and is typically open in the pre-dinner hours until late. However, fear not: you can get your mimosa on at breakfast, or indulge in a mid-afternoon beer thanks to the in-room mini bars and beer and soft drink coolers found in the Cove Lounge and small reading nook next to the Reception area on Deck 2 aft.